UFC 320 purses and payouts: How much are Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, Merab Dvalishvili, and others reportedly making?

UFC 320 takes place this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with two championship fights at the top of the card. Magomed Ankalaev defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Alex Pereira, while bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his belt on the line against Cory Sandhagen. With so many notable names in action, attention has also turned to the potential earnings for fighters stepping into the octagon on this card.

According to GiveMeSport, Ankalaev earned a $500,000 base purse in his first bout with Pereira at UFC 313. Additionally, with pay-per-view points and bonuses, his total take-home purse could surpass $1 million again at UFC 320.

Pereira remains one of the highest-paid fighters on the roster, as reported by The Playoffs. He secured $3 million for his fights against Ankalaev and Rountree Jr. The figure reportedly includes a guaranteed $1 million purse plus PPV revenue and sponsorship deals.

He was also paid handsomely for his short-notice fight at UFC 303 after Conor McGregor withdrew. He secured a second-round TKO victory and a $50,000 Performance of the Night award. His coach revealed a $303,000 bonus specifically for this fight.

Meanwhile, Sidekick Boxing notes that Dvalishvili’s earnings have risen sharply since winning the bantamweight title, with his biggest reported payout being $2.39 million at UFC 316. That trajectory suggests another seven-figure paycheck in Las Vegas. Sandhagen, as detailed by various reports, sits in the six-figure range with room to grow through win and performance bonuses.

According to Marca, Sandhagen was guaranteed a $500,000 purse for his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. He is most likely to make the same or more against Dvalishvili at UFC 320.

Prochazka’s past earnings include a payout of $1.38 million against Pereira at UFC 303. Rountree, according to previous Nevada State Athletic Commission disclosures, has earned consistent six-figure paydays, especially when paired with Performance of the Night bonuses.

Josh Emmett’s disclosed career earnings, per Marca, stand at $573,000, putting him in the mid-five-figure bracket for this fight. Youssef Zalal, who earned a $50,000 performance bonus earlier in his career, is likely competing on a lower-tier deal.

Abusupiyan Magomedov has reported career totals above $250,000 according to Tapology, while Pyfer’s earnings of $400,000, cited by The Sports Daily, indicate a rising contract with potential to match or exceed his last $130,000 purse.

Alex Pereira sees rivalry with Magomed Ankalaev as fuel ahead of UFC 320

Alex Pereira heads into UFC 320 with a clear sense of purpose thanks to his ongoing rivalry with Magomed Ankalaev. Since losing their first meeting, 'Poatan' has carried a simmering tension with the champion.

Pereira views the rematch as an opportunity to become the first fighter in seven years to defeat Ankalaev. Speaking in an interview with the UFC, Pereira said:

"It’s not even the rivalry that motivates me. That keeps me going, but I think it’s just the confidence of everything going on, everything I put for this fight, but I definitely can call this a rivalry different than the other ones... I don’t let emotions take over. I’ve done this before, did fights like this before. I just focus on everything that I’ve changed, and that’s it.”

