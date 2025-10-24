UFC 321: Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida: Live round-by-round updates

  • home icon
By Abhishek Nambiar
Oct 24, 2025
Alexander Volkov (left) takes on Jailton Almeida (right) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]
The main card fight between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida holds the weight of a quiet eliminator for future heavyweight title contention.

Alexander Volkov has been here before, tested by the best, and recently pushed Ciryl Gane to a split decision that could have gone either way. The veteran’s size, jab, and composure make him a viable threat against any opponent who can’t take him down.

Jailton Almeida is the exact opposite. He thrives in chaos and grappling exchanges. The Brazilian has stormed through the division with takedowns, top pressure, and finishes. He has earned eight UFC wins with minimal damage absorbed. His strength is no secret, but Volkov’s long frame and striking discipline could make this a frustrating night if Almeida struggles to close distance.

UFC 321 airs live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Prelims start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN pay-per-view and the ESPN App.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of UFC 321:

Round 1

