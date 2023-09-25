UFC 5 roster: How to access premium characters like Fedor Emilianenko, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson

UFC 5 is the latest installment in EA's mixed martial arts simulation franchise. Earlier this month, Electronic Arts confirmed that the game would be released for current-gen consoles X box Series X/S and PS 5 on October 27.

Although the complete roster for the game is yet to be made public, earlier this month, the developer confirmed the addition of Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson as playable characters in the game.

However, as of now, there is just one way for fans to get their hands on these premium characters: as a pre-order bonus. Additionally, players will have to pre-order the game's Deluxe edition to get this fighter bundle.

The Deluxe edition sports former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on the cover and offers a 3-day early access for the much-awaited MMA title.

Apart from this, a Bruce Lee bundle, alter egos of various marquee fighters, including Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Valentina Shevchenko, Alexander Volkanovski, and Leon Edwards, and 22 additional vanity items will be included in the Deluxe edition.

Despite the plethora of attractive incentives to buy the UFC 5's Deluxe Edition, the Standard version of the game also offers a bang for the buck.

The free goodies with all pre-orders include two alter egos of Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko, four items as part of the 30th Anniversary bundle, 5x online career mode XP boost, and Muhammad Ali (as a playable character).

Real impact system redefines UFC 5's damage formula

While damages fighters suffer in past UFC games have mostly been superficial, it is far from the case this time around. A new impact system aptly called The Real Impact System has completely overhauled how damage happens in game.

This new system is supposed to accurately simulate the physical toll a fighter undergoes during a fight, which ultimately will result in how well they perform during the bout.

The new damage system uses damage icons to penalize players according to the type of damage they incur during a fight. For example, a vision penalty icon appears when a fighter gets cut on the facial areas, including the forehead, eyebrows, etc...

Check out a deep dive into UFC 5's gameplay mechanics below:

Players will take more damage to this region when the penalty is active, from subsequent hits. The penalties are lifted if the player succeeds in not incurring any damage to the affected area for 30 seconds or at the start of a new round.

This is just one of the many penalties in the game, and UFC 5 offers varying types of penalties to spice up the MMA experience.