The UFC is reportedly considering holding an event in London this August

The UFC is considering holding an event in London this summer, reports Ariel Helwani.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve only seen UFC events held across a handful of locations - Las Vegas, Jacksonville and Abu Dhabi. As the world slowly but surely gets back to resembling normality, the promotion seems intent on getting their brand back out there for the world to see.

UFC is exploring the possibility of holding an event in London, England in August, sources say. Not finalized. Obviously lots at play, but it has definitely been discussed and is under consideration. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 11, 2021

The logistics surrounding a UFC event in London could be complex

The logistics of an event like this will be complex, but as the vaccine rollout continues in both the United States and the United Kingdom, a fight card in London may not be far from reality.

The US is currently in the "amber" section of the UK's traffic light travel system, but the hope for many is that they'll be moved onto "green" in the next few weeks - opening the door for a travel corridor throughout the summer.

A UFC event in London was previously one of the few consistent yearly fixtures on their schedule alongside Madison Square Garden in November and International Fight Week in the summer. Therefore, it makes sense for England's capital city to be one of the first places they attempt a return to this year.

Leon Edwards will face off against Nate Diaz in June; it's safe to assume the Briton will not be taking part in an event in London anytime soon.

If Darren Till - another British fighter - can recover from his recent injury in time, the UFC will almost certainly look to book him in the headline slot.

"The Gorilla" has headlined a UFC London card before. He took on Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night 147 in 2019. Unfortunately for Till, the night wound up serving as the starting point for "Gamebred" to begin his rise to UFC stardom.