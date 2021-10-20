UFC announces that international fighters will be unable to compete unless fully vaccinated

The UFC has announced that international fighters will not be able to compete in the United States starting November 8 if they are not fully vaccinated.

Confirming the news on Twitter, MMA Fighting's deputy editor Shaheen Al-Shatti added that international mixed martial artists, coaches and teammates won't be allowed to attend events without providing proof of vaccination.

"Starting Nov. 8, all travelers coming into the U.S. must be fully vaccinated with proof of vaccination. No exceptions. This has the potential to be a very big deal for the UFC," tweeted Al-Shatti.

UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell sent out a memo stating the same to all the personnel involved with the world's biggest MMA promotion, including trainers and managers of active fighters.

The organization's president, Dana White, had initially said that he wouldn't force his local and international stars to get vaccinated. But now, the UFC has issued a warning to fighters after strict orders came directly from the White House.

Foreign travelers won't be allowed into the country without being fully vaccinated by a WHO-approved vaccine.

Middleweights Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori will face off at UFC Vegas 41 this weekend

No.2-ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa will square off against No.5-ranked Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41, aka UFC Fight Night 196, on October 23, Saturday.

Costa last fought at UFC 253 in September last year. He lost to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya via TKO, thereby slumping to the first defeat of his professional MMA career.

Meanwhile, Vettori also lost to Adesanya in his most recent outing at UFC 263 in June 2021. 'The Last Stylebender' won a comfortable unanimous decision, taking his record to 2-0 against the Italian.

This is the first fight between Costa and Vettori. Considering their rankings, a victory for either fighter at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will see them re-enter the title picture.

