UFC announces massive main event for Fight Island card on July 15

The July 15 UFC Fight Night card set to take place on the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has just found a smashing main event matchup

Potential title challengers Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar are set to throw down inside the Octagon on July 15

Calvin Kattar

The July 15 UFC Fight Night card set to take place on the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has just found a smashing main event matchup. Potential title challengers Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar are set to throw down inside the Octagon on July 15 in what promises to be an explosive featherweight contest.

On Monday night, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto took to Twitter to reveal that a matchup between Kattar and Ige has been confirmed to headline the July 15 event which is the second of four events scheduled to take place on the island.

Breaking: Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) vs. Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) will headline UFC Fight Night on July 15 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, per sources. Kattar coming off that highlight KO over Jeremy Stephens on May 9. Ige off a split decision over Edson Barboza. pic.twitter.com/4wik6FmgNT — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 16, 2020

Breaking: Calvin Kattar ( @CalvinKattar ) vs. Dan Ige ( @Dynamitedan808 ) will headline UFC Fight Night on July 15 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, per sources. Kattar coming off that highlight KO over Jeremy Stephens on May 9. Ige off a split decision over Edson Barboza.

Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar cross paths on their quest to reach the summit of UFC featherweight division

Ige and Kattar are two of the best featherweights in the world and both are heading into the fight on the back of big wins in the featherweight division. #6 ranked 145lber Kattar's most recent Octagon outing was against the heavy-hitting Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249, where the former picked up a spectacular KO victory. His opponent Dan Ige's last fight was against veteran fighter Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris where Ige got his hand raised via split decision at the end of the thrilling contest.

The first card from UFC Fight Island is a huge pay-per-view. UFC 251 is set to take place on July 11 and the brilliantly stacked card is headlined by a contest for the UFC welterweight title between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

The promotion has also announced two additional Fight Night cards set for July 18 and July 25 which are headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 and Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker, respectively.