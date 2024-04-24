UFC Anti-Doping Test History database: Who are the fighters with the most test sessions in 2024 (April 24)?

After the UFC's very public bust-up with USADA, it enlisted the services of DFSI (Drug Free Sport International) to conduct its anti-doping tests. DFSI wasted no time and quickly conducted several tests thus far. While countless roster members have been tested, two stand out as the most tested.

First, there is former two-division champion Conor McGregor. The Irishman has been the subject of significant interest regarding his anti-doping status ever since fracturing his leg against Dustin Poirier back in 2021. During his recovery, McGregor developed a far more muscular frame.

His dramatic increase in muscle mass led to allegations of steroid use by the MMA fandom on social media. This was heightened by McGregor's conflict with USADA regarding an alleged request for a testing exemption. Thus, it should come as no surprise that McGregor has been tested a whopping seven times in 2024.

This can be verified on the promotion's new anti-doping program online portal, where an entire list of fighters tested this year is posted and updated. Fortunately, McGregor has passed every test so far and is now scheduled to make his octagon return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler at welterweight.

The pair have been linked since early 2023. They filmed 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' together as opposing coaches and were expected to lock horns in a subsequent bout. Unfortunately, McGregor's troubles with USADA, as well as his acting commitments, led to the infamous lack of an official return date.

Who is the second-most tested fighter on the UFC roster?

According to the UFC's anti-doping program online portal, the second-most tested fighter of 2024 is none other than MMA great and former Conor McGregor foe José Aldo. As a front-running name on DFSI's radar, the Brazilian will return from a brief retirement to face Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 on home soil in Brazil.

The former featherweight titleholder was tested five times in 2024, forming an interesting link with his old foe McGregor, the only fighter to be tested more than him this year. But like the Irishman, the legendary Brazilian has not been flagged for anything.