"UFC won't be around by August" - Mark Hunt makes shocking claim about promotion's imminent collapse six months after losing lawsuit

Mark Hunt has reacted to news of UFC 305 heading to Perth, Australia by claiming that the promotion will be defunct by August. He did so on his Instagram page, where he reposted the promotional image for UFC 305.

It was likely an attention-grabbing post and one that will raise several eyebrows, as many will look to uncover the reason behind Hunt's assumption, especially given that he lost his six-year legal dispute with the UFC after U.S. District Judge, Jennifer A. Dorsey ruled that he had provided insufficient evidence.

Hunt captioned the post:

"This company @ufc won't be around by August @danawhite please tell the people truth u been lying to long boy I been telling u lot for a minute now but u seen it here first"

The truth that Hunt is seemingly urging White to reveal implies that he has insider information regarding the UFC's future. Whether his claims are true, however, only time will tell. Hunt's enmity with the UFC stems from his UFC 200 bout with Brock Lesnar.

Hunt lost the bout via unanimous decision, which was later overturned to a no-contest, as Lesnar had a positive anti-doping test from an out-of-competition sample taken before the fight. A second test from an out-of-competition sample was also positive, identifying the compound as clomiphene.

Upon learning of this, Hunt alleged that the UFC had deliberately kept Lesnar's pre-fight test results a secret, filing a lawsuit against the promotion on the grounds of fraud, conspiracy, and battery. After a six-year battle, however, Hunt lost.

UFC lawsuit marked the end of Mark Hunt's MMA career

Mark Hunt and the UFC parted ways in 2018, two years after he first filed his lawsuit against them. Following his exit, he was unable to find any openings in other promotions, with 'The Super Samoan' suspecting that he had been blacklisted due to his pursuit of legal action against the UFC.

Check out Mark Hunt knocking out Sonny Bill Williams in boxing:

With no opportunities in MMA and no return in kickboxing in sight, he took part in two boxing matches in the Australian regional scene, losing his first bout via decision, before rebounding with a knockout win in his second. However, he hasn't fought since 2022 and appears to have closed the door on combat sports.