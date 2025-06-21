UFC Baku purses and payouts: How much Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., and others are reportedly making

The UFC Baku payouts are of great interest with the card just hours away. It is main-evented by Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr., who face each other in a light heavyweight clash of championship-level fighter. Hill is a former light heavyweight champion, while Rountree Jr. recently fouguht for the belt.

So, how much are both men expected to pocket for tonight's main event? Unfortunately, as is often the case, there are no official figures released by the UFC regarding fighter and purses. However, estimates can be made based on reported past earnings.

As far as Hill is concerned, the CSAC released the UFC 311 payouts, revealing that 'Sweet Dreams' earned $200,000 against Jiří Procházka, to whom he lost via third-round knockout. His prior bout was for the light heavyweight title, another knockout loss, though it was to Alex Pereira, and in round one instead of three.

There's no title on the line against Rountree Jr., so the purse he earned at UFC 300 is irrelevant. He is likely to leave the octagon with a figure closer to his UFC 311 purse of $200,000. Meanwhile, Rountree Jr.'s last bout was for the light heavyweight title, but his clash with Hill is a non-title fight.

Figures, though, are difficult to verify for him, but he should be projected to earn around $100,000 for his efforts based on the Sports Rush's report. Elsewhere, Rafael Fiziev makes his return following a short-notice loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, where Give Me Sport reports he pocketed $306,000.

However, as he is facing a far less reputable fighter in Ignacio Bahamondes, and on a Fight Night card, no less, he will likely earn closer to $250,000.

UFC Baku marks a turning point in Jamahal Hill's career

Jamahal Hill is on a two-fight losing streak, but still hopes to work his way back into light heavyweight title contention. At UFC Baku, he takes on Khalil Rountree Jr., who is a dangerous and dynamic striker with nuclear power in every limb. A loss for Hill would be catastrophic.

Questions have arisen about his durability, especially after two back-to-back knockcout losses, but 'Sweet Dreams' is determined to remind his detractors that he is still an elite fighter. Only a convincing win in the UFC Baku main event will suffice.

