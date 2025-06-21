  • home icon
  • UFC Baku purses and payouts: How much Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., and others are reportedly making

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 21, 2025 20:12 GMT
UFC Baku is a star-studded Fight Night card [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

The UFC Baku payouts are of great interest with the card just hours away. It is main-evented by Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr., who face each other in a light heavyweight clash of championship-level fighter. Hill is a former light heavyweight champion, while Rountree Jr. recently fouguht for the belt.

So, how much are both men expected to pocket for tonight's main event? Unfortunately, as is often the case, there are no official figures released by the UFC regarding fighter and purses. However, estimates can be made based on reported past earnings.

As far as Hill is concerned, the CSAC released the UFC 311 payouts, revealing that 'Sweet Dreams' earned $200,000 against Jiří Procházka, to whom he lost via third-round knockout. His prior bout was for the light heavyweight title, another knockout loss, though it was to Alex Pereira, and in round one instead of three.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

There's no title on the line against Rountree Jr., so the purse he earned at UFC 300 is irrelevant. He is likely to leave the octagon with a figure closer to his UFC 311 purse of $200,000. Meanwhile, Rountree Jr.'s last bout was for the light heavyweight title, but his clash with Hill is a non-title fight.

Figures, though, are difficult to verify for him, but he should be projected to earn around $100,000 for his efforts based on the Sports Rush's report. Elsewhere, Rafael Fiziev makes his return following a short-notice loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, where Give Me Sport reports he pocketed $306,000.

However, as he is facing a far less reputable fighter in Ignacio Bahamondes, and on a Fight Night card, no less, he will likely earn closer to $250,000.

UFC Baku marks a turning point in Jamahal Hill's career

Jamahal Hill is on a two-fight losing streak, but still hopes to work his way back into light heavyweight title contention. At UFC Baku, he takes on Khalil Rountree Jr., who is a dangerous and dynamic striker with nuclear power in every limb. A loss for Hill would be catastrophic.

Questions have arisen about his durability, especially after two back-to-back knockcout losses, but 'Sweet Dreams' is determined to remind his detractors that he is still an elite fighter. Only a convincing win in the UFC Baku main event will suffice.

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
