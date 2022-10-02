"I could tell a lot of them train based on the questions they were asking" - UFC brass thanks Mark Zuckerberg and team for attending UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan

Mark Zuckerberg was in attendance at UFC Vegas 61 alongside his wife Priscilla Chan. In an event that was set forth as a closed-door event for the media and fans, the coding wizard was seen ringside, enjoying a solid card with some exciting fights.

Leading up to UFC Vegas 61, there was speculation of Zuckerberg being in attendance, which was confirmed by UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern. However, Dana White banished the rumors in a tweet that he posted from his official handle:

danawhite @danawhite Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/mmaroasted/sta… Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/mmaroasted/sta…

In the end, Mark Zuckerberg did attend the event and as far as one can tell, he thoroughly enjoyed the event.

Former WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) owner and UFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Development and Marketing, Reed Harris posted a tweet thanking Zuckerberg and his group for attending the event. Harris was also impressed by the questions they asked, which suggested that they probably train regularly:

"Had the @Facebook team at the Apex tonight for at @UFC. What a great group of people. They really enjoyed the fights and I could tell a lot of them train based on the questions they were asking. Thank you so much for coming."

Check out the tweet below:

Reed Harris @reedharrisufc Had the @Facebook team at the Apex tonight for at @UFC. What a great group of people. They really enjoyed the fights and I could tell a lot of them train based on the questions they were asking. Thank you so much for coming.. Had the @Facebook team at the Apex tonight for at @UFC. What a great group of people. They really enjoyed the fights and I could tell a lot of them train based on the questions they were asking. Thank you so much for coming..

Dana White recalls his meeting with Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's new found love for MMA was a hot topic in the MMA community when he posted a video of himself indulging in martial arts training. Several UFC fighters, including the likes of Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski, commented on the video.

Most recently, the Facebook founder was seen in attendance at UFC Vegas 61 with his wife. In a picture that he posted with Mackenzie Dern, Zuckerberg claimed that he was invited to the event by Dana White.

While talking to Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White claimed that he enjoyed meeting Mark Zuckerberg:

"You have a perception of people before you meet them. I actually liked Mark a lot, he's very down to earth and much more normal than I expected. You have a perception before you meet people, he's actually a really good dude."

Watch the video below:

Zuckerberg also claimed during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience that he was fascinated by jiu-jitsu and said:

‘How did I get into it?’ The question is, ‘How did I not find out about this until now?”

Poll : 0 votes