UFC bus attacked: All you need to know about pro-Palestinian protestors targeting Jamahal Hill’s bus in New York

The UFC bus attack involving former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has emerged as one of the biggest talking points from the UFC 295 fight week. Hill was in New York City (NYC) to attend the high-profile UFC 295 event, which transpired on Saturday (November 11, 2023) at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG).

On Friday (November 10, 2023), Hill, his manager Brian Butler (of SuckerPunch Entertainment), and a few others, including UFC security personnel, were traveling in a black van/bus through NYC. This was when the UFC bus attack transpired.

As per MMA Junkie, the same evening, a pro-Palestine protest was underway on the streets of NYC at the intersection of W 41st St. and 7th Ave.

In the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Hamas (a Palestinian Sunni-Islamist political and military organization) have primarily been fighting in the Gaza Strip. The pro-Palestine protestors in NYC were reportedly demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Jamahal Hill and the others were trapped in their van at an intersection on the street during the protests. In an Instagram post, Hill suggested that the protestors refused to let their van pass and attacked it. Indicating that he'd been hurt by a shard of glass from the van's broken window. Hill stated:

"They're throwing, they're breaking our windows and all this and that. Bro, if any of my people down here, downtown, and you really got me, bro... Come get these people up off our bus, bro."

Meanwhile, Brian Butler could also be heard attempting to calm Jamahal Hill and prevent him from leaving the van to confront the violent protestors. As per CBS, the large protest caused Grand Central Station to briefly shut down on Friday evening. That was followed by the New York Police Department (NYPD) arresting several people.

The protestors managed to open the driver's side door of the van. Thankfully, the driver closed the door and avoided any further escalation. In an Instagram post after the incident, Butler implied that the van's tires were slashed and some of its windows were broken.

Addressing the incident that could've been "catastrophic," Butler opined that it was a flash protest. He seemed to suggest that the pro-Palestinian protestors swarmed the van after noticing its UFC logos.

Jamahal Hill lambasts violent protestors in the aftermath of UFC bus attack

The Jamahal Hill bus incident was followed by some Twitter users, seemingly from the pro-Palestinian protest group, accusing the UFC driver and staff of trying to run over the protestors. Hill posted a series of tweets wherein he shut down the accusations.

Hill, who's aiming to return from his injury hiatus and fight UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, commended the UFC staff for protecting him and the others in the UFC bus attack.

Jamahal Hill specifically lambasted a Twitter user who was adamant that the van driver tried to run over the protestors. 'Sweet Dreams' notably emphasized that the protestors were the ones who initiated the violence. Hill also implied that they were lucky they didn't get run over or that he didn't confront them.

