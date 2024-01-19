UFC champion Jon Jones responds to Khamzat Chimaev claiming he could beat 'Bones' in potential clash

Jon Jones has expressed his displeasure with Khamzat Chimaev's recent claim that he could best him.

The jaw-dropping comment was made by 'Borz' during an interview last week. Despite the massive difference in size between both men, Chimaev remained confident in his chances against the UFC heavyweight champion.

Jones took to X/Twitter, where he implored Chimaev to avoid answering such questions. Curiously, Jones said nothing of how he would fare in a bout with the unbeaten Chechen.

Instead, he merely advised him against giving credence to such hypotheticals:

"Khamzat Chimaev stop it, don’t let people ask you those questions."

Expand Tweet

The interview in question took place on a YouTube channel called Smile 2 Jannah. It is largely focused on Islam and current affairs, but welcomed 'Borz', who is a devout Muslim.

During the interview, the interviewer told Chimaev he'd list the names of several fighters, and Chimaev was to say how he'd fare against them.

Several notable names were mentioned, including Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya, both of whom have some measure of history with 'Borz'. The most perplexing name, however, was Jones, who Chimaev believes he'd best:

"He's now a heavyweight. You're asking me? For sure I think I will win. That's a hard fight for everyone. He fought two times with my training partner Alexander Gustafsson. They had good fight."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev claim (15:05) he could beat Jon Jones in the clip below:

Curiously, 'Borz' was also asked about how he'd fare against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who also believes he could get the better of 'Bones' in a fight and has been calling for it, much to Jones' displeasure.

As expected, Chimaev also believes that, given enough time to bulk up, he could beat Aspinall as well.

Will Jon Jones retire from MMA after fighting Stipe Miocic?

While Jon Jones is still recovering from a severe pectoral tendon tear, he is determined to face Stipe Miocic in a bout that he believes will be of great importance to his legacy.

In fact, Jones even flirted with the idea of retirement after fighting Miocic, believing there's nothing else to accomplish.

Expand Tweet

He has also refused to commit to a matchup with Tom Aspinall, despite never outright ruling it out.

However, he has also walked back on his retirement talks on occasion, but is rarely far from mentioning that outside of Miocic, the only fighter who still interests him is Francis Ngannou, who is no longer in the UFC.