UFC commentator expresses desire to see Conor McGregor at lightweight amid his return at 185 pounds 

Conor McGregor once reigned supreme over the lightweight division, laying claim to the title after knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

It was the Irishman's first appearance at lightweight inside the promotion, having only competed at featherweight in his prior bouts. He has competed at 155 pounds only four times since, losing on three occasions- once against Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Dustin Poirier.

After 'The Notorious' announced that he would be returning to the UFC against Michael Chandler at 185 pounds, UFC commentator Jon Anik shared his desire to see McGregor compete at lightweight more frequently.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Anik pointed out that a fight between McGregor and Chandler at middleweight has no bearing on their status in the lightweight division, which may not be a good thing.

Anik said:

"It has no divisional relevance at [185 pounds], it really doesn't have much at [170 [pounds]. I have long, sort of, wished that Conor McGregor would compete more at 155 pounds. He has only one lightweight win, career-wise, in the UFC... I just like to see the man competing at 155, but this fight with Chandler is not gonna at 155 pounds."

Watch the video below from 25:43:

Michael Chandler claims he requested to face Conor McGregor at middleweight first

Conor McGregor took to X on Dec. 31 and announced his return against Michael Chandler at UFC International Fight Week in June at 185 pounds.

The Irishman said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Chandler has now shared his thoughts on the bout happening at middleweight and fired back at any suggestion that he was following the Irishman's orders.

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier recently posted a video on Instagram of him discussing McGregor's fight announcement. 'Iron' commented on the video and said the following:

"People will say "he will do what he's told" - but I was the one who originally asked for the higher weight class. I don't need to cut weight. Real fighters fight at any weight. The weight is irrelevant. I'm fighting a man... not a weight class."

See the comment below:

Screenshot of Chandler's comment on Daniel Cormier's Instagram post