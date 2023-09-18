UFC commentator Jon Anik gives detailed conclusion on 'absolute stunner' 10-8 score of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch

UFC commentator Jon Anik is the latest MMA personality to weigh in on the controversial fifth-round scorecard of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko fight, which took place on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Grasso and 'Bullet' fought for the flyweight title in a rematch at the UFC Noche event. The bout was a highly competitive back-and-forth affair that lasted the entire 25 minutes. In the end, controversy ensued as the contest was declared a split draw with 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47 on the three scorecards.

It was Mike Bell's scorecard that stood out for MMA fans as the judge had scored the fifth round as 10-8 in favor of Grasso.

Bell received a lot of criticism from the MMA community for the scorecard. Former UFC fighter Marion Reneau even as far as to suggest the MMA judge give up his job.

Anik took to social media to share his thoughts on the controversial fifth-round score. The UFC commentator expressed his shock at the 10-8 score and called it 'an absolute stunner'.

"Re-racked Rd. 5 so I could take notes and actually score the round. 10-8 remains an absolute stunner. Certainly there have been people in the MMA space who have texted me trying to defend that card over the last 48 hours. No time for that noise. I have three kids! Yikes 10-8!" wrote Jon Anik.

How did Jon Anik score Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2?

After Jon Anik posted his thoughts on the fifth round of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2, comments started pouring in from MMA fans regarding the controversial scorecard.

One individual commented that although they disagreed with the 10-8 score in the fifth round, they had Grasso winning the fight with a 48-47 score.

Anik responded to the comment admitting that although it was a razor-close affair, he scored the flyweight title fight as 48-47 in favor of Shevchenko.

"Respectfully disagree but close fight. You can even argue Shevchenko won four rounds. I had it 48-47, Shevchenko."

Jon Anik was not the only person who had 'Bullet' winning the fight on the scorecards. Former UFC flyweight king Demetrious Johnson also scored the bout 48-47 for Shevchenko and was left speechless when the contest was declared a split draw.

