UFC commentator reacts to Colby Covington's story about him getting handcuffed by the military police: "You can almost see him laughing" 

Colby Covington knows how to stir the pot, and UFC color commentator Paul Felder was his latest target. The outspoken welterweight recently spoke about Felder’s alleged antics on a military base in 2017.

Ad

According to Covington, Felder got drunk, caused chaos in his hotel room, and ended up handcuffed to a toilet by military police. But Felder and his manager, Brian Butler, later claimed that the story is pure fiction.

According to Butler, Felder did drink, but there were no handcuffs, no police, and no fights involved. Instead, Felder got annoyed after some friendly teasing, left for his room, and later called Butler because his toilet broke. When the group arrived, they found water leaking onto the hallway floor. Covington was one of the only guys who went in to help.

Ad

Trending

Felder has since laughed off the story, saying he did break the toilet but never got arrested. Clarifying the air on a recent episode of the Michael Bisping Podcast, Felder said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I told the exact story, and you know it's funny. You can almost see Colby laughing when he's saying that I was tied to a toilet seat with handcuffs at the base because he knows that the part is completely made up. Brian Butler, my manager from when I was fighting, tried to [clarify the story, and he did an interview. He tried to clear the air, bro, I even told this to him the second it released, I said, 'You just made it so much worse.'"

Ad

Check out Paul Felder's comments below (34:30):

Ad

Sean Brady questions Colby Covington's credentials

Sean Brady tore into Colby Covington after his dominant win over Leon Edwards at UFC London.

He ripped into Covington on his podcast, calling him irrelevant and questioning when he last won a fight. Brady didn’t hold back, mocking Covington’s lawsuit against Jorge Masvidal and dismissing his wrestling credentials.

Speaking on the BradyBagz podcast, he said:

“He’s this high-level wrestler, but bro, Leon took you down multiple times, beat the sh*t out of you. Do you see what I just did to Leon? What would I do to you? I would f*cking kill him. He’s not even getting anyone in the top 15. Dude, he might not even have a f*cking job. When is the last time that dude won a fight? He f*cking sucks... Colby, you’re a p*ssy. How do you get punched on by [Jorge] Masvidal in public and go sue him? You’re a pro fighter. You’re a p*ssy.”

Ad

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (32:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.