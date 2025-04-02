UFC cutman drops popular WWE GIF reacting to Ian Machado Garry's take on facing the explosive Carlos Prates

UFC cutman Brad Tate reacted to Ian Machado Garry's message confirming he's fighting Carlos Prates later this month. On April 12, number thirteen-ranked Prates was scheduled to fight number ten-ranked Geoff Neal. The UFC 314 bout was ultimately cancelled due to Neal suffering an injury while training.

Prates was then re-booked for a fight, this time against number seven-ranked Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City, taking place in Missouri on April 26.

Garry confirmed the matchup is official by posting a video on social media, which was re-shared by ESPN MMA. The Irish welterweight had this to say:

"It's official, you've got a new main event. Kansas City, Missouri, me versus Carlos Prates, April 26th. I'm excited. Why? The UFC go, ah, we need someone. Who do we need? Who do we call? You call me. Why? Because I'm a real fighter who wants to fight the best in the world. I'm going to show everybody how good I am."

Garry followed up by saying:

"Carlos Prates is awesome, but this is my world. I love to fight. There's nothing more I love in this world than fighting. Missouri, Kansas City, let's go. Ireland, get your tickets, get your flight. Brazil, get your tickets, get your flight."

UFC cutman Brad Tate reacted in the comment section using the well-known GIF of former WWE wrestler Bryan Danielson screaming "Yes!"

Brad Tate's GIF reaction

Watch Ian Machado Garry confirm his upcoming fight against Carlos Prates below:

What's at stake between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates?

Ian Machado Garry's last fight was a number one-contender bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov. The latter emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Rakhmonov has since been sidelined due to a knee injury. As a result, the number five-ranked Jack Della Maddalena will receive the next welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad.

At UFC Kansas City, Garry has an opportunity to prove he belongs in the welterweight title picture. With a win against Prates, he would likely be one win away from a title shot.

Meanwhile, Prates started his UFC tenure with an impressive 4-0 run, all knockouts. If he can defeat Garry, he would strengthen his presence in the division and potentially validate his world-title aspirations.

