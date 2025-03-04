UFC cutman responds after fan calls him out for showing bias in a post highlighting Magomed Ankalaev's knockout power

A lighthearted jab from veteran UFC cutman Brad Tate was seemingly misinterpreted by fans after he commented on an ESPN MMA Instagram post showcasing Magomed Ankalaev’s knockout power. Tate posted a GIF of two people engaged in a pillow fight, which fans deciphered as a direct jab at Ankalaev’s KO ability.

The post drew mixed reactions, with fans debating whether the cutman’s comment was appropriate. One fan called Tate a “hater,” while another fan questioned the bias. stating they had never seen a UFC-affiliated individual make such a remark about other fighters.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Despite the backlash, some fans came out in his defense, bringing attention to the fact that he works for the Athletic Commission. Tate replied to the fan comment and wrote:

"[God] damn I’m glad y'all said it all."

Check out the full interaction below:

Brad Tate reacts to fans alleging him of bias. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Ankalaev is set to challenge Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 313. The Russian has an impressive 10 knockout victories in his 19-win record. His last two victories, over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic, were split between a knockout and a decision win.

Pereira, meanwhile, seeks to harness the momentum of an impressive 2024 campaign. The Brazilian rattled off three knockout wins in as many title defenses, earning him the Fighter of the Year award. He has been teasing the possibility of chasing a heavyweight title with an impressive win against Ankalaev.

Dominick Cruz talks about Magomed Ankalaev's path to victory against Alex Pereira

Dominick Cruz believes Magomed Ankalaev must take a holistic MMA approach to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 313. In the lead-up to the fight, Ankalaev has insisted that he will welcome a stand-up battle against Pereira.

Cruz viewed it as a lapse in judgment and suggested that Ankalaev should blend striking and wrestling to neutralize Pereira’s power. Speaking about the fight in an interview with Helen Yee, Cruz said:

"He says he’s going to strike, but I hope not to be honest...Because you want to see Pereira really challenged, and I think the best way that Ankalaev can challenge him is by mixing the striking and the wrestling together. There’s a beauty to see alone in just that, mixing of the two arts rather than I’m just going to wrestle him, or I’m just going to strike with him. I think that’s the key to beating somebody like Pereira.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments below (6:15):

