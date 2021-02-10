UFC divisional rankings: Alexander Volkov and Beneil Dariush take big leap in respective divisions following UFC Vegas 18 win

The latest UFC divisional rankings have seen Beneil Dariush and Alexander Volkov catapult their way into their respective divisions' top 10 and top five rankings. Both fighters emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 18 last weekend.

Dariush took a massive leap up the lightweight rankings, as the Iranian-born fighter now sits comfortably in ninth spot. The 31-year-old defeated a higher-ranked opponent in Carlos Diego Ferriera in a three-round barnburner that won the fight of the night honors.

After the fight, Dariush lambasted the UFC matchmakers for pitting him against Ferreira instead of a top-five ranked fighter. Dariush, who was on a five-fight win streak before facing his UFC Vegas 18 opponent, said he feels disrespected by the UFC.

"I’ve got to say something, this is really bothering me. Diego (Ferreira) should have fought a top five guy. I should have fought a top five guy. We have tough win streaks. We fought everybody. We never say no to anybody. But instead of giving us a top five guy, Diego, I still think he deserves a top 10 guy. I’d feel a little disrespected if I was Diego. I know I feel a little disrespected," said Dariush.

On the other hand, Alexander Volkov also returned to the top five rankings in the 265-pound division. Drago, who is currently placed at number five, overpowered former heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem via TKO in the second round.

Volkov will now hope to continue his winning momentum and push his name into the title picture of the heavyweight division. Derrick Lewis, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou are ranked above the 32-year-old Russian.

Which other UFC fighters had their rankings altered after UFC Vegas 18?

Cory Sandhagen knocked out Frankie Edgar in spectacular fashion at UFC Vegas 18. The Sandman left his opponent unconscious on the mat after successfully landing a flying knee on Edgar's face.

However, that was not enough for Sandhagen to reach the summit of the 145-pound division, and he is still the second-ranked bantamweight fighter below top seed Aljamain Sterling. Meanwhile, Frankie Edgar slumped to seventh position after his loss to Sandhagen.

Alistair Overeem and Carlos Diego Ferreira also fell a position each and are currently ranked No.5 and No.11 in their respective divisions.