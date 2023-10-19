UFC extends partnership with Abu Dhabi until 2028, Fight Nights planned across region

This weekend sees one of the world's biggest MMA promotions head to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294, which is expected to be one of the biggest shows of 2023.

The event is set to feature a lightweight title bout between champion Islam Makhachev and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

The co-headline bout will see a middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, with the winner reportedly in line for a shot at titleholder Sean Strickland.

The UFC’s relationship with Abu Dhabi goes back to their first visit to the UAE capital in April 2010. Since then, they have produced 18 events there, including the famous ‘Fight Island’ shows during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Now, it has been announced that the promotion will be continuing their existing partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

According to a press release on the promotion’s website, the UFC has guaranteed that one numbered event with a championship bout will take place in Abu Dhabi each year.

To add to this, the partnership will reportedly expand to include additional Fight Night events, which will take place across the Middle East and North Africa.

Dana White stated the following on the matter.

“What’s up guys? We are here at DCT headquarters, you know how much I love Abu Dhabi, we just signed a deal to extend our partnership for many, many years to come...this is just...we’re gonna be with these guys forever but we just extended the deal. I tell you all all the time, you have to come to Abu Dhabi. Listen, let the UFC be the excuse you come here, but you have to come see this place, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier to extend our deal with these guys. I’ll see you at the fights on Saturday.”

UFC Abu Dhabi: Who are the betting favourites at this weekend’s event?

UFC 294 is set to take place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and the promotion has put together a loaded card.

Elsewhere on the card, stars like Magomed Ankalaev, Ikram Aliskerov and Said Nurmagomedov are all in action.

Recent odds released by Parimatch have Makhachev as the favourite to retain his lightweight crown against ‘Alexander the Great’, while Chimaev is a slight favourite to beat Usman. Ankalaev, Aliskerov and Nurmagomedov are also favored to win their bouts this weekend.