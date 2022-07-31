"He's been on an absolute tear" - UFC featherweight Josh Emmett makes bold prediction for heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa

Josh Emmett recently gave his take on the upcoming heavyweight matchup between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

'Bon Gamin' is set to take on Tavasa in the main event of UFC Paris, scheduled for September 3 at the Accor Arena. Gane will be competing in his home country at what will mark the UFC's debut event in France.

When he does so, the former interim champion will attempt to bring his Australian counterpart's five-fight knockout streak to an end inside the octagon.

In a recent appearance on James Lynch's MMA Pros Pick, featherweight contender Josh Emmett predicted the outcome of the upcoming heavyweight clash at UFC Paris. Emmett suggested that 'Bam Bam' will continue his fine form when he ehads to hostile territory on September 3.

"We're going Tai Tuivasa. He's been on absolute terror. The guy gets right into that... right into danger and just throws heavy bombs and elbows and things like that, and, you know, I feel like he's going to keep the momentum rolling."

Derrick Lewis reveals how loss to Tai Tuivasa impacted him

Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis locked horns with Tuivasa at UFC 271, which took place at theat the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas this past February. Lewis suffered a devastating KO loss to 'Bam Bam' in his hometown. The result marked the latest step in the Australian's fast rise up the heavyweight ladder.

Derrick Lewis opened up about his loss to Tuivasa on a recent episode of The DC Check-In. 'The Black Beast' claimed that the outcome of the fight took a toll on him. However, the Houston native admitted that meditation and staying around positive people helped him overcome the devastating loss.

Explaining how his fight against 'Bam Bam' impacted his mental well-being, Derrick Lewis said:

"The last fight [versus Tuivasa] took a lot out of me. But I had to do a lot of meditation and put myself around a lot of positive people to help me get over the hump."

