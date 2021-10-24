"Great performance" - Francis Ngannou, Chael Sonnen, Derek Brunson and others react to the electrifying contest between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 196

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori was headlined by a barn burner between No.2-ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa and No.5-ranked Marvin Vettori.

Vettori eked out a unanimous decision victory over Costa in an encounter at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which was moved from middleweight to light heavyweight just a few days ago.

'The Italian Dream' began the outing well with a combination of strikes to put 'Borrachinha' on the backfoot.

Paulo Costa hit back with lethal head and body shots to counter his opponent. However, Costa lost pace as the bout went on and couldn't match Marvin Vettori's energy.

Eventually, Vettori, who has never been finished in his career, got on top of his rival and sealed the deal. Costa was deducted a point in the second round for an eye poke as all three judges scored the fight 48-46.

The likes of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, former two-division title challenger and current ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen, and middleweight contender Derek Brunson reacted during and after Saturday's main event.

Here's how people from the MMA world reacted to the Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori clash:

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

Great performance for both of them!

#UFCVegas41 Vettori is thought though.Great performance for both of them! Vettori is thought though.

Great performance for both of them!

#UFCVegas41

Dan Hardy @danhardymma Wouldn’t surprise me if Costa breaks Vettori’s arm with that kick Wouldn’t surprise me if Costa breaks Vettori’s arm with that kick

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry Whatever happens this is a great fight between Costa and Vittori ! #UfcVegas41 Whatever happens this is a great fight between Costa and Vittori ! #UfcVegas41

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Stellar performance from Marvin . He shows up and fight ! #UFCVegas41 Stellar performance from Marvin . He shows up and fight ! #UFCVegas41

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA What a fight! Not happy with how he ended that 5th RD, but Vettori has nothing to hang his head about. That was a great performance from both men. Makes you wonder what this looks like at 185 lb, like it was intended to be. #UFCVegas41 What a fight! Not happy with how he ended that 5th RD, but Vettori has nothing to hang his head about. That was a great performance from both men. Makes you wonder what this looks like at 185 lb, like it was intended to be. #UFCVegas41

Marvin Vettori will move to No.2 in the UFC middleweight rankings now

Marvin Vettori will now take Paulo Costa's place in the UFC middleweight rankings. But that doesn't guarantee him the next title shot.

The champion of 185-pounders, Israel Adesanya, will defend his belt against No.1 contender and former titleholder Robert Whittaker in a rematch at UFC 271 on February 12, 2022.

Adesanya won the championship by defeating Whittaker in a unification bout at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Also Read

The winner of the UFC 271 main event is likely to next square off against the winner of the Jared Cannonier (No.3) vs. Derek Brunson (No.4) fight at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022.

Marvin Vettori might need another win to become the title challenger, primarily because he has fought Israel Adesanya twice and lost on both occasions.

Edited by Avinash Tewari