UFC Fight Night 198 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

There are UFC Fight Night 198 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch the event.

Also known as UFC on ESPN+ 56 and UFC Vegas 43, the event takes place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is headlined by a women's bantamweight clash between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate. The co-main event will see Michael Chiesa fight Sean Brady in a welterweight battle.

Read more about the timings and the full card for UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate here and the names to look out for here.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate - Television and live streaming

In this section you'll find all the details about the streaming platforms and television channels where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Subscription plans for ESPN Plus are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

Viewers without an ESPN Plus subscription can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle at $13.99 per month. The pocket-friendly package gives easy access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu together.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate prelims and the main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website in the United Kingdom. Passes for BT Sport are available for purchase at £25 for one month. Passes are contract-free and cancellable at any time. Owning a BT Broadband connection is not required for the subscription.

UK viewers can also avail the benefits of BT Sport's long-term plans. They can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages. The basic 'Sport' contract comes at £15 a month and the premium 'Big Sport' contract is available at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

The UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate main card will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television. The telecast will simultaneously be available for streaming on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans cost Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by Joshua Broom