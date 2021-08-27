UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to watch UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze live legally.

The night's card for UFC Vegas 35 will be headlined by a featherweight bout between the #9 and #10-ranked fighters of the division. UFC veteran and leg kick specialist Edson Barboza will take on exciting new featherweight prospect Giga Chikadze, also a leg kick expert, who has caught the eyes of fans and experts alike with an eight-fight winning streak in the UFC.

The middleweight tournament final of TUF: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega, set to go down between Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina, will serve as the co-main event of the card.

Before that, the TUF bantamweight finale between Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand will go down as well.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze - Television and Live Streaming Details

In this section, you can find the television and live streaming platforms you can legally use to watch UFC Vegas 34 on Saturday.

If you have no direct access to any television channel or live streaming platform for live UFC telecast, you can purchase a UFC Fight Pass membership at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. On this platform, you will be able to watch a few preliminary card fights live, depending on your location.

USA

In the USA, the entire UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. An ESPN Plus subscription costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

If you do not have an ESPN Plus subscription, you can also purchase the Disney Plus Bundle package that costs $13.99 per month and gives you one month's access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-included version of Hulu.

The prelims will also be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

UK

The UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze prelims and main card will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website as well. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable any time.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

