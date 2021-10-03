"I wish they both lost" - Daniel Cormier calls Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic the 'worst fight of all time'

Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic fought a relatively uneventful fight at UFC 259 in March. After going the distance, 'Rocket' managed to be more active than his opponent and picked up a unanimous decision victory.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has now labeled the lackluster affair the 'worst of all time.' According to Cormier, both Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic deserved to lose the underwhelming fight. When a fan questioned Cormier for undermining Rakic's victory, DC wrote on Twitter:

"I really don’t care honestly! Worst fight of all time I wish they both lost!"

Thiago Santos recently defeated Johnny Walker via unanimous decision in another fight marred by inactivity. Santos asked Dana White for the renewal of his contract and a pay raise in the post-fight octagon interview.

The beef between Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic

Fans were expecting a barnburner when Thiago Santos met Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259. However, Rakic barely managed to outpoint Santos as two of the division's most capable fighters went the distance.

Aleksandar Rakic seemed unphased by the criticism and even rallied for the title fight against Jan Blachowicz after what he claimed to be an 'easy win' over Santos. Thiago Santos felt disrespected by Rakic's claim and responded via Twitter:

"Hey @rakic_ufc. Easy fight because I did not ko your ass! I understand that when that doesnt happen it is already a victory for my opponents!"

Aleksandar Rakic responded by taking a dig at Santos's knee injury:

"I really respect you Thiago, but when was the last time you knocked someone out by walking backwards fearing for your life to be able to leave with both knees attached?"

According to many fans and pundits, Thiago Santos outpointed Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259 even though 'Rocket' seemed to be in control. 'Marreta' also believes that he had a higher output while his opponent primarily stalled the fight by clinching. Thiago Santos also pulled up some stats to support his claim. However, Aleksandar Rakic dismissed Santos' claims as he did not trust "Brazilian statistics."

