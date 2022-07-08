UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be the next Fight Night offering from the world's premier MMA promotion, and it has a series of exciting matchups to look forward to. The event will go down this Saturday, July 9, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, No.10-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev will go up against the No.7-ranked Rafael dos Anjos in a highly anticipated showdown. Both men will look to produce a strong performance to continue their climb up the rankings.

The co-headliner of UFC Fight Night this Saturday will see middleweight Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan make their second octagon appearances, and both are determined to make a splash.

Also on the card, Said Nurmagomedov will return to action hoping to stretch his winning streak to three fights against Douglas Silva de Andrade. The Brazilian is himself fresh off two consecutive victories and will be determined to make a statement in his next outing.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The Fight Night's prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight promo below:

