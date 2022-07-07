UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - July 9, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be the next card from the MMA juggernaut, and it has a series of intriguing matchups lined up for fight fans. The event will go down this Saturday, July 9, at the UFC's Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, No.10-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev will take on No.7-ranked Rafael dos Anjos in a much-anticipated bout. The two 155lbers have previously been booked to clash on two different occasions, but a visa issue and COVID-19 prevented Fiziev from competing.

The co-headliner of this Saturday's UFC Fight Night will see Caio Borralho take on Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight clash that promises to be nothing short of fireworks.

The main card of this UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT and fans will no doubt be looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev below.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (lightweight main event)

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight c-main event)

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (bantamweight)

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes (women's flyweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) will enter his next main event bout this Saturday on the back of two consecutive victories. The Brazilian outpointed Paul Felder in late 2020 before securing a dominant unanimous decision win over Renato Moicano last time out in March.

Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev (11-1) will aim for his sixth straight win at the UFC Fight Night event this Saturday. 'Ataman' most recently dispatched Brad Riddell with a vicious spinning wheel kick, recording his eighth career stoppage win.

Caio Borralho

Caio Borralho (11-1) is unbeaten in his last 11 bouts (including one no contest). The Brazilian was awarded a technical decision over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in his promotional debut in April when he landed an illegal knee to his opponent's head.

Armen Petrosyan

Armen Petrosyan (7-1) scored a split decision win over Gregory Rodrigues in his UFC debut in February. Much like his opponent, 'Superman' will be determined to deliver a strong performance in his sophomore promotional appearance this Saturday.

Said Nurmagomedov

Said Nurmagomedov (15-2) is coming off two straight stoppage wins, most recently submitting Cody Stamann in the first round in January. The Dagestani will hope to register his third consecutive finish at this weekend's UFC Fight Night.

Douglas Silva de Andrade

Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-4) is also fresh off two consecutive finishes. 'D'Silva' most recently dispatched Sergey Morozov via second-round technical submission in February.

Jared Vanderaa

Jared Vanderaa (12-8) has dropped his last three fights in the octagon, with his most recent loss coming against Alexey Oleynik via first-round submission. 'The Mountain' will be desperately searching for a win when he takes on Sherman this Saturday.

Chase Sherman

Like his next opponent, Chase Sherman (15-10) hasn't experienced much success recently, dropping all of his last four bouts inside the octagon. 'The Vanilla Gorilla' was on a four-fight win streak before his current losing skid.

Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) has suffered three straight losses inside the cage. The 34-year-old was finished in her most recent fight against Andrea Lee in November following a corner stoppage prior to the third frame.

Nina Nunes

Nina Nunes (10-7) is set to move up to flyweight for her upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. 'The Strina' was submitted by Mackenzie Dern in her last UFC outing in April 2021, which came after she dropped a unanimous decision to Tatiana Suarez in June 2019.

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson (20-17) snapped his four-fight losing skid with a second-round knockout of Alan Patrick in May. 'The Menace' will look to continue his momentum and score another strong finish against an opponent who is also struggling for consistency.

Jamie Mullarkey

Following back-to-back losses at the start of his UFC stint, Jamie Mullarkey (14-5) finally got his winning engine running by scoring two straight stoppage wins. However, the 27-year-old was dispatched in his latest promotional appearance against Jalin Turner in March. Mullarkey will be determined to return to winning ways when he faces Johnson.

