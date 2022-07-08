UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (July 9, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev is the next card from the MMA juggernaut. The event is set to go down this Saturday, July 9, at the UFC Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, with several exciting matchups lined up to look forward to.

A lightweight bout will take the main event spot as No.10-ranked Rafael Fiziev goes up against No.7-ranked contender and former champion Rafael dos Anjos. Expect this fight to be a true slugfest as both lightweights will battle to climb further up the top 10 rankings.

Watch UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight promo below:

The co-headliner of UFC Vegas 58 will see promising middleweight prospects Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan make their second octagon appearance and aim for a strong showing.

In another exciting matchup, Said Nurmagomedov will take on Douglas Silva de Andrade, hoping to register his third consecutive finish inside the octagon. The Brazilian fighter will also aim for a convincing win as he has the opportunity to win his third straight bout.

Also on the main card of UFC Fight Night, Chase Sherman will lock horns with Jared Vanderaa in an octagon-shaking heavyweight encounter. Both men will enter UFC Fight Night this Saturday hoping to end their lengthy losing skids.

In a potential main card opener, Michael Johnson will return to action to take on Jamie Mullarkey in a lightweight contest. 'The Menace' will have the opportunity to score his second straight win when he steps inside the octagon this Saturday.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The UFC Fight Night prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT on Saturday, July 9, and the main card will commence at at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, July 9, and the main card will begin at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, July 3.

India

In India, the prelims will start at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday, July 10, while the main card will get underway at 6:30 AM IST.

