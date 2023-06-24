UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria - Highest rewarding betting odds and plays to look out for

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria, the highly anticipated event this weekend, will feature an intriguing main event clash between two exciting featherweight contenders, as well as other interesting matchups.

As fight fans prepare for a night of thrilling MMA action, let's take a look at some of the bouts on the card with the highest payouts and odds discrepancies that present interesting betting opportunities (all odds via DraftKings).

Seasoned featherweight veteran Josh Emmett is expected to lock horns with surging contender Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria. As the fight approaches, the current odds favor Topuria, who is the clear favorite with a line of approximately -345. In contrast, Emmett enters the bout as an underdog with odds of approximately +285.

Betting on Emmett as the underdog could result in a substantial payout. For example, a $100 wager on Emmett could result in a potential payout of $385 (including the initial wager) if he defeats Topuria.

In the co-main event, Amanda Ribas takes on Maycee Barber in what promises to be an exciting clash. Ribas is the running favorite, with odds of approximately -200.

However, wagering on Maycee Barber as an underdog with odds of approximately +170 could result in a significant payout. For instance, a $100 wager on Barber would result in a prospective payout of $270 (including the initial wager) if she wins.

If you're looking for another fight where an underdog bet could pay off big, consider the heavyweight clash between Austen Lane and Justin Tafa.

The current odds for Tafa are about -190, making an underdog bet on Austin Lane at +160 quite lucrative. If Lane pulls off the victory, the bettor who places $100 on him stands the chance to win $260.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria Main Card Odds

Josh Emmett (+285) vs. Ilia Topuria (-345) - Main Event

Amanda Ribas (-200) vs. Maycee Barber (+170) - Co-Main Event

Austen Lane (+160) vs. Justin Tafa (-190)

David Onama (+195) vs. Gabriel Santos (-230)

Brendan Allen (-190) vs. Bruno Silva (+160)

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria: Josh Emmett reveals why Ilia Topuria is a good matchup for him

Josh Emmett is gearing up for his main event duties against the mercurial featherweight Ilia Topuria this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria.

Emmett was last seen inside the octagon against Yair Rodriguez for the interim UFC featherweight championship bout at UFC 284, a fight he lost via submission in the second round. Despite Topuria's perfect MMA record and quick rise in the UFC, the American believes this is a favorable matchup for him in terms of style.

Previewing the matchup in an interview with Shak MMA, Josh Emmett stated:

"I’ve been in these big fights. You look at the resume, the fighters that I’ve fought. It goes hand-in-hand. I think stylistically this is a great matchup. It’s nice that I get to fight someone of my height and similar to my stature. Stylistically, it’s a great matchup for me. Ilia, he’s a well-rounded fighter. He’s good but I’ve been preparing really well for this. June 24th will be my night.”

Catch Josh Emmett's comments ahead of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria below (4:00):

