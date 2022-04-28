UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - April 30, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera event. The Fight Night will go down this Saturday, April 20, and it has interesting matchups that should produce plenty of action.

At the top of the fight card, No.5-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font will go up against No.8-ranked Marlon Vera.

The co-main event will see former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski lock horns with Jake Collier.

Also on the card, Gerald Meerschaert will return to action, hoping to register his fourth consecutive finish when he takes on Krzysztof Jotko.

The main card of UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera below.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Rob Font

Rob Font (19-5) will be heading into UFC Fight Night this weekend on the back of a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo. Prior to that loss, the 34-year-old had won four consecutive bouts.

Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera (18-7) has won two straight bouts inside the cage with his most recent victory coming over Frankie Edgar via TKO. 'Chito' is 3-2 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Andrei Arlovski

At 43 years of age, former UFC heavyweight titleholder Andrei Arlovski (33-20) continues to rack up wins. 'The Pit Bull' has won three consecutive bouts in the promotion and five of his last six.

Jake Collier

Jake Collier (13-6) has struggled to find consistency since the start of his UFC tenure. 'The Prototype' has alternated losses and wins over his last 10 bouts in the promotion dating back to December 2014.

Andre Fili

Andre Fili (21-8) will be hoping to pick up his first win since June 2020 when he beat Charles Jourdain via split-decision. His most recent outing against Daniel Pineda in June 2021 ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Joanderson Brito

Joanderson Brito's (12-3) unbeaten run of 12 fights came to an end in his promotional debut last January. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'Tubarao' will be looking to get back to winning ways when he takes on Fili at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Jared Gordon

Jared Gordon (18-4) will have the opportunity to extend his win streak to four when he takes on Grant Dawson at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. All of Gordon's last three wins have come via decision.

Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson (17-1) is unbeaten in his last nine bouts, although he stumbled to a draw in his most recent outing last October. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'KGD' has yet to taste defeat in the UFC.

Darren Elkins

Darren Elkins (26-10) hasn't had much success in his recent octagon appearances, winning only two of his past seven bouts. In his last UFC outing, 'The Damage' suffered a round-one TKO loss to Cub Swanson in December 2021.

Tristan Connelly

At UFC Fight Night this Saturday, Tristan Connelly (14-7) will have the opportunity to bounce back from his recent loss to Pat Sabatini last April. 'Boondock' joined the UFC ranks in September 2019 and has a 1-1 record in the promotion.

Krzysztof Jotko

Krzysztof Jotko (23-5) picked up a split-decision victory over Misha Cirkunov in his latest bout in October 2021. The 32-year-old will be hoping to register his second straight win when he takes on another veteran in Gerald Meerschaert.

Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) is riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC, with all of them coming by way of submission. 'GM3' will now have the opportunity to stretch his win streak to four when he opens the main card opposite Jotko in this Saturday's Fight Night event.

