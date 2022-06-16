UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - June 18, 2022: Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett will be the next Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut and there are some exciting matchups lined up for the fight fans. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 18, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

In the main event, No.4-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar will go head-to-head against No.7-ranked Josh Emmett in a featherweight showdown.

The co-headliner of UFC Fight Night this weekend will see 54-fight veteran Donald Cerrone return to take on Joe Lauzon in a lightweight clash.

Also on the card, Kevin Holland makes his second appearance at welterweight against UFC veteran Tim Means.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with a host of intriguing matchups involving several emerging talents across divisions.

The UFC Fight Night preliminary card is set to kick off at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley (bantamweight bout)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight bout)

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells (welterweight bout)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez (featherweight bout)

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight bout)

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann (bantamweight bout)

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn (middleweight bout)

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus (middleweight bout)

Adrian Yanez

Adrian Yanez (15-3) will step into the octagon at UFC Fight Night this Saturday with the momentum of an eight-fight win streak. The 28-year-old ended six of those bouts via stoppage.

Tony Kelley

Tony Kelley (8-2) will enter the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on the back of two consecutive wins. 'Prime Time' is currently 2-1 in the promotion.

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-1) earned her UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Julia Polastri in Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 3. The 33-year-old Canadian made a successful UFC debut against Kay Hansen in January, scoring a unanimous decision.

Natalia Silva

Natalia Silva (12-5) will make her promotional debut at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. The 25-year-old Brazilian will head into the bout on the back of six straight submission finishes.

Court McGee

Court McGee (21-10) ended his three-fight skid through 2019-20 with back-to-back decision wins in his last two outings. 'The Crusher' most recently edged a unanimous decision victory over Ramiz Brahimaj in January.

Jeremiah Wells

Jeremiah Wells (10-2) is riding a four-fight win streak, finishing all of those bouts under two rounds. The 35-year-old will be determined to continue his strong run of form when he takes on McGee at UFC Fight Night.

Ricardo Ramos

Ricardo Ramos (15-4) will be looking to bounce back from his most recent decision loss to Zubaira Tukhugov in October. The Brazilian is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Danny Chavez

Danny Chavez (11-4) saw his latest UFC outing against Kai Kamaka III end in a majority draw. Prior to this fight, 'The Colombian Warrior' suffered a unanimous decision loss against Jared Gordon in February.

Maria Oliveira

Maria Oliveira (12-5) is fresh off a unanimous decision loss against Tabatha Ricci in October. The Brazilian has gone 2-3 in her last five bouts.

Gloria de Paula

Gloria de Paula (6-4) had an unsuccessful start to her UFC career, suffering back-to-back losses against Jinh Yu Frey and Cheyanne Vlismas. 'Glorinha' rebounded from those defeats with a unanimous decision win over Diana Belbita in February. The Brazilian looks set to go 2-2 under the promotional banner with her upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night.

Eddie Wineland

Eddie Wineland (24-15) scored a knockout win over Grigory Popov in June 2019 before getting dispatched in his last two outings in the first round. The 37-year-old is in desperate need of a victory in his upcoming bout.

Cody Stamann

Much like his opponent, Cody Stamann (19-5) will be desperately searching for a win in his upcoming trip to the octagon. 'The Spartan' has dropped all of his last three fights. His last UFC appearance in January saw him quickly dispatched by Said Nurmagomedov via guillotine choke submission.

Phil Hawes

Phil Hawes (11-3) was stopped in the first round when he faced Chris Curtis last time out. 'Megatron' was riding a seven-fight win streak before this loss. The 33-year-old will be looking to gain back some momentum when he steps inside the octagon this weekend.

Deron Winn

Deron Winn (7-2) bounced back from back-to-back losses with a unanimous decision win against Antonio Arroyo in December 2020. The 33-year-old will look to start a win streak when he takes on his next opponent.

Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze (9-1) saw his unbeaten run come to a halt when he faced Trevin Giles in March 2021. 'The Caucasian' rebounded from that defeat with a unanimous decision win against Laureano Staropoli three months later. The 33-year-old looks set to begin another win streak with his next outing.

Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus (11-2) is fresh off a first-round submission win over Jamie Pickett in February. 'The D'Arce Knight' will look to earn his first back-to-back wins under the promotional banner at this week's UFC Fight Night.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett fight promo below:

