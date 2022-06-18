UFC weigh-in results: Which fighters missed weight for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett?

The only fighter to miss weight ahead of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett was Tony Kelley. The bantamweight fighter came in at 137.5lbs, with his opponent, Adrian Yanez, weighing 135.5lbs. Kelley will now lose a percentage of his fight purse as punishment for the weight-cutting failure.

Fortunately, no other fighter missed weight, meaning they should all be in perfect condition ahead of the stacked event in Austin, Texas. For the main event, Calvin Kattar came in 0.5lbs heavier than Josh Emmett, weighing 146lbs on the scale.

The co-main will see Donald Cerrone take on Joe Lauzon. Cerrone weighed-in at 155lbs, with his opponent slightly lighter at 154.75lbs. Kevin Holland makes his return when facing Tim Means. Once again, the weight difference between the two welterweights is slim, with Holland weighing in at 170lbs and Means weighing 170.5lbs.

Exciting middleweight Joaquin Buckley will face 33-year-old Albert Duraev on the main card. Buckley weighed in 1.5lbs lighter than Duraev, who hit the scales at 185.5lbs. For their lightweight bout, Damir Ismagulov came in at 155lbs, with his opponent Guram Kutateladze weighing 155.5lbs.

The main card begins with a bout between Julian Marquez and Gregory Rodrigues, who both weighed in at 185.5lbs for their middleweight clash.

Watch the UFC Austin weigh-ins below:

In the prelims, we already mentioned that Tony Kelley missed weight for his bantamweight bout against Adrian Yanez. For their women's flyweight clash, Jasmine Jasudavicius came in at 124.75lbs, while her opponent Natalia Silva came in slightly heavier at 125.5lbs.

Court McGee takes on Jeremiah Wells in a welterweight clash. McGee weighed in at 170lbs, with his opponent coming in at just 1lbs heavier. Danny Chavez's opponent Ricardo Ramos came in at 1lbs heavier than the 35-year-old featherweight, who weighed in at 145lbs.

Gloria de Paula and Maria Oliveira both weighed in at 115lbs for their strawweight bout. Cody Stamann came in at 135.5lbs, half a pound heavier than his opponent Eddie Wineland, for their bantamweight contest. Phil Hawes came in at 1lbs lighter than Deron Winn, who hit the scale at 185lbs for their middleweight clash.

The UFC Austin card kicks off with a bout between Kyle Daukaus and Roman Dolidze. Both fighters managed to make weight, coming in at 185.5lbs for their middleweight fight this weekend.

What is the main event for UFC 276?

The UFC's next pay-per-view will see Israel Adesanya take on Jared Cannonier for the middleweight championship in the main event. The co-main event for UFC 276 will also have a title fight, with Alexander Volkanovski putting his featherweight belt on the line against Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

Sean Strickland takes on Alex Pereira in the middleweight division, which could turn out to be a No.1 contender matchup. Miesha Tate will continue her UFC career revival when she takes on fellow veteran Lauren Murphy.

The much-hyped Sean O'Malley kicks off the main card and faces his toughest test yet against Pedro Munhoz. The prelims are stacked full of veterans, with Robbie Lawler, Uriah Hall and Jim Miller all competing.

Both the main card and prelims are full of exciting bouts, which will hopefully all live up to the hype. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 2.

