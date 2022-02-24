It's not as interesting as Beneil vs. Islam, but it's a real main event - Khabib Nurmagomedov on Bobby Green vs. Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently weighed in on Islam Makhachev's upcoming headliner against Bobby Green. Green stepped in as a short notice replacement after Makhachev's scheduled opponent Beneil Dariush pulled out due to a leg injury.

According to Nurmagomedov, Makhachev vs. Green is not a small fight even though it might not be as big as Dariush vs. Makhachev. 'The Eagle' believes that the UFC has landed themselves a "real main-event" for UFC Vegas 49.

In a recent appearance on The Anatomy of a Fighter, the former UFC lightweight champion said:

"It's not interesting fight like nine-win streak vs. seven-win streak, you know, like Beneil [Dariush] vs. Islam [Makhachev]. This is like, it's not small fight too. Bobby Green vs. Islam, it's not small fight. For UFC, it's truly like, it's a real main-event."

Watch the full video below:

Currently ranked number four in the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev was originally expected to face No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator. While Makhachev is riding a dominant nine-fight win streak, Dariush has racked up a seven-fight win streak of his own.

Meanwhile, Bobby Green will make a fourteen-day turnaround in facing Makhachev after a spectacular decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. While 'King' is riding a two-fight win streak, he is yet to break into the top 15 of the division.

Bobby Green was not Islam Makhachev's first preference

Touted as Khabib Nurmagomedov's prodigy, Islam Makhachev has reportedly been ducked by elite fighters on several occasions. Makhachev claims the same occurred when he was looking for replacements after hearing of Beneil Dariush's injury.

According to the Dagestani, Bobby Green was not his first choice but the only one who agreed to take the fight. Makhachev claimed that ranked opponents like Rafael Dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson, Gregor Gillespie and Michael Chandler were not willing to accept the fight. The 30-year old recently said on The DC&RC show:

“Yeah, when Ali [Abdelaziz] called me and said Beneil have injury, I tell him, ‘Hey, we have RDA [Dos Anjos]. He’s supposed to fight with Rafael [Fiziev], but Rafael have some problem with visa. I say he’s ready, I think, call him, and he say he don’t want. I say, ‘Call Tony [Ferguson], call Gillespie, Michael Chandler, someone,’ and just Bobby gave me answer. And I think this guy need some little bit money, that’s why."

Watch Islam Makhachev's appearance on The DC&RC show below:

Edited by David Andrew