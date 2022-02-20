"This guy is a legend" - Khabib Nurmagomedov shares cage-side footage of Jim Miller's octagon interview

Jim Miller defeated another prospect in Nikolas Motta at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov was present cage-side during Miller's impressive second-round TKO victory.

Nurmagomedov uploaded cage-side footage of Miller's post-fight octagon interview, labeling him a legend. 'The Eagle' wrote on Twitter:

"This guy is a legend @JimMiller_155"

One of the pioneers of leg kicks in MMA, Jim Miller, started chopping away at Nikolas Motta's legs from the very first bell. After showing patience in the opening round, 'A-10' caught Motta with a flush right hand that sent him crashing into the canvas in round two. Miller immediately unleashed vicious ground and pound, forcing referee Keith Peterson to intervene at 01:58 of the round.

Jim Miller talks about his win over Nikolas Motta

Despite being rocked in the first round, Jim Miller came back strong to score a second-round TKO win. After catching his opponent with a leaping right hand, Motta dropped devastating hammerfists till the referee saw enough. However, Miller believes the referee would have done better by stepping in earlier.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Miller claimed that he was confident of landing leg kicks going into the bout against Motta. The 38-year old told Paul Felder:

"It feels great. I’m a little bit annoyed at the moment because I felt like it was a little bit of a late stoppage. He took a few more shots than he needed to. I knew I’d be able to land some leg kicks on him. I kept going to that jab initially. I just went in. I’ve got 39 fights. Some of the best that have ever done this, they don’t fight like I do. Who else at the later end of their career is knocking dudes out?”

Watch Miller's post-fight octagon interview below:

Miller currently holds the record for the most bouts in promotion history with 39. This was Miller's 23rd career win in the promotion, which ties him with Donald Cerrone for the most victories in UFC history.

