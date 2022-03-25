UFC Fight Night: March 26, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to Columbus, Ohio for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus event. The Fight Night event is set to take place on March 27, 2022, at the Nationwide Arena.

In the event headliner, Curtis Blaydes will go head-to-head against Chris Daukaus in a heavyweight clash. The event will also host a women’s flyweight showdown between Alexa Grasso and Joanne Wood, which will fill the co-main event spot.

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus below.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borschev

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes (15-3) has put together an impressive win streak on multiple occasions in the past to close in on a heavyweight title shot, but failed. 'Razor' has picked up five wins in his last six bouts in the promotion dating back to March 2019. In his most recent outing in September 2021, Blaydes outpointed Jairzinho Rozenstruik for a win.

Chris Daukaus

Chris Daukaus (12-4) suffered one of his biggest losses against Derrick Lewis last December. However, he now has the opportunity to reestablish himself as one of the top contenders in his division.

Joanne Wood

Joanne Wood (15-7) will be stepping inside the octagon for the 15th time to take on Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night. Her last appearance in the promotional saw her suffer a first-round submission loss to Taila Santos.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso (13-3) will be returning to the cage for the first time in over a year to take on Wood. Grasso is currently on a two-fight win streak with her most recent win coming via unanimous decision against Maycee Barber in February 2021.

Askar Askarov

Askar Askarov (14-0) is undefeated across his 14 professional bouts, of which four come under the UFC banner. The Dagestani's only setback inside the cage was a split draw which came against former champion Brandon Moreno in September 2019.

Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France (23-9) may have experienced turbulence over the past couple of fights, but he holds consecutive knockout wins over Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin in his recent outings. This has elevated 'Don't Blink' into a likely title eliminator.

Whoever comes out victorious from this bout could potentially be the next challenger for the flyweight crown.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown (23-18) has the opportunity to score his second consecutive win in the promotion and reverse a trend where he lost five of his eight bouts prior to his recent knockout victory over Dhiego Lima last June.

Bryan Barberena

Bryan Barberena (16-8) will also look to record back-to-back wins after going 2-3 in his last five outings. His last UFC appearance was in December of 2021 where he earned a unanimous decision win over Darian Weeks.

Ilir Latifi

Ilir Latifi (15-8) rebounded from three straight losses by scoring a split decision win over Tanner Boser last time out. Latifi now has the opportunity to prove himself and record his second consecutive win when he takes on a veteran in Oleynik.

Alexey Oleynik

After pulling out of his fight against Greg Hardy earlier this year, Alexey Oleynik (59-16) is set to take on Ilir Latifi. 'The Boa Constrictor' will enter UFC Fight Night this Saturday hoping to end his three-fight losing skid. He most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Sergey Spivak.

Marc Diakiese

Marc Diakiese (14-5) has not fared well in his last few UFC appearances, going 2-5 in his last seven bouts. In his most recent outing, 'Bonecrusher' was dispatched in less than two minutes by Rafael Alves via guillotine.

Viacheslav Borschev

Viacheslav Borschev (6-1) earned his UFC contract with a second round KO of Chris Duncan in Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2021: Week 7. 'Slava' has only fought once in the promotion, making his promotional debut when he recorded a first-round knockout of Dakota Bush in January 2022.

