Chris Daukaus hilariously claims the UFC has signed Kayla Harrison

Chris Daukaus decided to wind up folks on social media yesterday by insisting the promotion had signed Kayla Harrison. While he may be coming off the back of a bad loss to Derrick Lewis last month, that doesn't mean Chris Daukaus has lost his sense of humor.

Yes, he's taken a hit when it comes to pushing his way up through the ranks of the heavyweight division, but he's still one of the top prospects the UFC has at its disposal.

Kayla Harrison, meanwhile, is one of the biggest names in women's mixed martial arts. She's achieved that status without even stepping foot in the UFC yet.

In a handful of tweets, Daukaus decided to tease the masses by suggesting the Olympic gold medal winner was already on her way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"UFC signed Kayla Harrison, you’re welcome and i have no sources."

He may not be world champion yet, but he's definitely open to having some fun.

What's next for Kayla Harrison?

At this moment in time, Harrison sits with a 12-0 professional mixed martial arts record after tearing her way through the PFL. She's been able to win lightweight gold twice. She's now ready to move up in the world and perhaps finally make her long-awaited transition over to the UFC.

Dana White has already said that he'd be interested in making it happen. At UFC 269, Harrison was present in the front row to see Julianna Pena shock the world and defeat her teammate Amanda Nunes.

Harrison would need to make her way down to featherweight if she wants to make her way to the UFC and perhaps clash with her friend and reigning 145-pound titleholder Nunes. However, given the stakes involved, we don't think she'll be all too concerned about the cut.

Chris Daukaus, meanwhile, needs to get back to the drawing board and figure out what went wrong against Lewis.

Thankfully for him it's not all that easy to count heavyweights out, even after they've just been knocked to the canvas.

