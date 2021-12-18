UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (December 18, 2021)?

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus is the UFC's final event of the year and the card is full of intriguing matchups. The event will take place on Saturday, December 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the top of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus card, Derrick Lewis (25-8) will take on Chris Daukaus (12-3), each of whom are knockout specialists in the 265lbs division. Lewis will be heading into the bout holding the UFC heavyweight record of 12 knockouts, but Daukaus has quickly established himself as a technical striker with fast hands and great power.

In the co-main event, kickboxing ace Stephen Thompson (16-5) will go up against the surging Belal Muhammad (19-3). 'Wonderboy' has lost three of his last five bouts in the cage, dropping a unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns in his latest UFC outing in July.

'Remember The Name' is in top form, going undefeated in his last six UFC fights with a no-contest against Leon Edwards during that stretch. His latest octagon appearance earned him a unanimous decision win over UFC veteran Demian Maia in June.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - Television Channels

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus event live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus is available for free to existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

United Kingdom

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time.

India

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by Josh Evanoff