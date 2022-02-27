'Watch out for this kid' - Henry Cejudo warns lightweight division after Terrance McKinney scores impressive win at UFC Fight Night 202

Henry Cejudo has warned the lightweight division after Terrance McKinney’s impressive victory at UFC Fight Night 202.

In his second UFC fight, the 27-year-old secured yet another spectacular win. This time around, McKinney chose to showcase his grappling prowess instead of his thunderous KO power. He faced Fares Ziam in a lightweight bout at tonight’s UFC Fight Night 202 aka UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green event.

The fight witnessed Terrance McKinney take advantage of a slip and beautifully transition to an unorthodox rear-naked choke position. While he didn’t have the perfect position for the choke, McKinney somehow managed to leverage the hold and apply enough pressure to get his opponent to tap out.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

[ @TWrecks155 | FIVE FIRST ROUND FINISHES IN A ROW 🤯[ @TWrecks155 | #UFCVegas49 ]

This first-round submission victory marks the second dominant stoppage win in the rising lightweight star’s UFC career thus far. His most recent fight was a 7-second KO win over Matt Frevola at UFC 263 in June 2021, which happened to be his debut fight on the UFC main roster.

McKinney had previously competed on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) but later fought in other organizations after coming up short in his DWCS appearance. Regardless, with a pair of consecutive stoppage wins, McKinney now has momentum on his side as he aims to ascend towards the upper echelons of the UFC 155-pound weight class.

Akin to many others in the MMA world, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, too, has lauded McKinney’s brilliant performance. Cejudo posted a tweet that read as follows:

“All you 155 pounders you guys watch for his kid! #Mckinney”

Check out the tweet below:

Terrance McKinney has been lobbying for a wrestling match against Khamzat Chimaev

Terrance McKinney is regarded as a hard-working and highly-skilled prospect in the UFC lightweight division. Speaking of prospects, seldom has one made as much of an impact in the MMA world as UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev made his UFC debut in 2020 and recently cemented his position as a legitimate threat at 170 pounds – going from prospect to contender with his first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in October 2021.

Furthermore, ‘Borz’ also impressed one and all by dominantly defeating UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson in their freestyle wrestling match late last year. Not many would dare to call out Chimaev for a showdown, particularly one in grappling.

However, Terrance McKinney called out Khamzat Chimaev for a wrestling match last December. McKinney tweeted regarding the same earlier this month and reiterated his interest in a wrestling match against ‘Borz’.

Furthermore, with his outstanding submission win tonight, we can expect McKinney to receive a higher-ranked opponent in his next octagon outing.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 I still want this wrestling match up I still want this wrestling match up https://t.co/2kjXlz9bwi

