"Where’s that same energy he had all last week" - UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney calls out Khamzat Chimaev; attacks 'Borz' for not responding

Terrance McKinney has called out Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter after the ranked welterweight didn't respond to his challenge within 24 hours.

"It’s been 24 hours and Khamzat still hasn’t responded to me but he’s on Instagram wishing happy birthdays. Where’s that same energy he had all last week? It’s just wrestling @KChimaev."

Chimaev has been calling out everyone from Georges St-Pierre to Daniel Cormier. His multitude of callouts came after he defeated fellow Swede Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match.

McKinney decided he wanted in on the action and challenged the Chechen-born fighter on Twitter. The UFC lightweight said he'd have no problem slamming 'Borz'.

"I've wrestled men bigger than @KChimaev and won, I ain't worried about him. I respect him but I'll slam him like I did everyone else."

He added that he'd always been the underdog and isn't scared of anyone.

"@KChimaev I've always been the underdog. I ain't worried about it. Nobody thought I'd win any of my fights. I was born dead, died twice, I ain't scared of nobody. I fight, this is what I've always done."

Dana White doesn't blame Nate Diaz for not wanting to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Following Khamzat Chimaev's victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267, Dana White hinted that the rising star could be in line for a fight with Nate Diaz.

However, the Stockton native didn't share the same enthusiasm for the bout, telling Chimaev to face his teammate Nick Maximov instead.

☘️🇮🇪McGregor’s Burner (Sus’d) @McGregorsBurned Nate Diaz really just sacrificed his friend to Khamzat Chimaev. 😂 Nate Diaz really just sacrificed his friend to Khamzat Chimaev. 😂 https://t.co/7hUyK38QHM

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White admitted that he was having difficulties finding a fight for 'Borz.' However, he added that he didn't blame Nate Diaz or anyone in the welterweight division for turning down the matchup.

"Listen man, Khamzat is a straight murderer. He's a killer. He's an absolute savage and I don't blame anybody for not wanting to fight Khamzat Chimaev... Everybody in this business, everybody in this company, is here because they belong here. There are no real rookies per se here, there are guys with more experience and some guys with some less experience. Khamzat Chimaev is one of those guys that's, you know, willing to fight anybody, in multiple weight classes, on short notice... If it's a fight, he's in."

Check TMZ Sports' interview with Dana White below:

