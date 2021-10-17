"I was almost fired" - Norma Dumont breaks down recalling previous weight cut struggles; says she understands what Aspen Ladd went through

Norma Dumont defended Aspen Ladd following her win over the American at UFC Vegas 40. Having faced weight-cutting issues in the past, 'The Immortal' said she understood what Ladd went through earlier this month.

Dumont was apparently close to being fired from the UFC after missing weight a couple of times.

Speaking to reporters after UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont, the 31-year-old Brazilian explained:

"I wanted to thank everyone at PI for helping me out... I came in broken, physically and mentally. Those people put me back together and helped me be here because I was almost fired for what happened."

Norma Dumont weighed in 3.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit against Ashlee-Evans Smith last year and was fined 30% of her purse. She thanked the UFC's Performance Institute for helping her cope with physical and mental stress.

"They helped me stand up, continue on my journey and I'm very thankful for what they've done for me... That's the reason why I understand what Ladd has gone through," added Dumont.

Watch Norma Dumont speak during the UFC Vegas 40 post-fight press conference below:

Aspen Ladd has faced her share of weight-cutting problems. She missed weight and struggled to stand on the scales ahead of her bantamweight encounter with Macy Chiasson at UFC Fight Night 193 two weeks ago. The bout was canceled after Chiasson refused to fight.

Ladd then replaced Holly Holm as Norma Dumont's opponent in the featherweight main event of UFC Vegas 40.

Norma Dumont is on a three-fight winning streak since losing to Megan Anderson

Norma Dumont now has three straight wins in the UFC - against Ashlee Evans-Smith, Felicia Spencer and Aspen Ladd.

Her last defeat came against Megan Anderson in February 2020. She spoke about challenging UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes just before the Ladd main event. She believes she is better than most fighters in the division.

Here's what Norma Dumont said about challenging Amanda Nunes ahead of UFC Fight Night 195:

