UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev will go down this weekend at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is set to take place on March 12, 2022 and promises an explosive fight card.

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the event, which have been listed below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev to headline March 12 event

Thiago Santos scored a decision win over Johnny Walker in October 2021 to end his three-fight losing skid in the UFC. The former light heavyweight title challenger is now looking to make another run at the 205 lb gold and stop a streaking Magomed Ankalaev from earning an eighth consecutive win in the promotion.

Watch the Santos vs. Ankalaev fight preview below:

Ankalaev suffered his only career loss in his UFC debut match against Paul Craig four years ago. An impressive win over Santos could put him in the light heavyweight title picture.

Santos and Ankalaev are set to battle in a five-round main event. The Brazilian will be in his sixth main-event bout in the UFC. Meanwhile, the Russian fighter will be competing in his first UFC headliner when he steps into the cage this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev prelims is set to kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, while the main card will get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

