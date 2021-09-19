UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann lived up to the hype and ended up being a highly thrilling event that delivered many spectacular finishes.

Anthony Smith, Arman Tsarukyan, Nathan Maness, and Joaquin Buckley were awarded the Performance of the Night bonus for their stand-out performances at UFC Vegas 37. They took home $50,000 each.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann ended with a quick submission victory for Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith emerged as the biggest winner of UFC Vegas 37 as he made quick work of his opponent Ryan Spann and submitted him via a rear naked choke in the opening round of the fight.

In his post-fight interview, a fired-up Smith called out Aleksandar Rakic for a fight.

Rakic responded to the callout by saying he was open to fighting in December.

Ion Cutelaba, who failed to secure a win in his last three fights, cruised to a dominant decision victory over Devin Clark at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. The Brazilian fighter now has a professional MMA record of 16-6-1-1NC.

UFC flyweight Ariane Lipski managed to score a decision win after going 15 minutes with Mandy Bohm. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in the Brazilian fighter's favor.

The fight card also featured a highly-anticipated lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Christos Giagos. Tsarukyan made quick work of his opponent by finishing him in the opening minutes of the first round. The 24-year-old landed a left hook on Giagos, dropping him to the ground, and followed up with a barrage of punches leading to a stoppage by the referee.

The Armenian fighter then called out lightweight contender Dan Hooker for a fight in his post-fight interview.

Nathan Maness took on Tony Gravely in a bantamweight bout in the second fight of the UFC Vegas 37 main card. After getting dropped in the first round, Maness overcame adversity and finished his opponent via strikes in the second round of the fight.

Also Read

The main card of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann began with a middleweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Antonio Arroyo. In the third round, Buckley managed to secure a late finish as he defeated Arroyo via TKO with less than three minutes remaining in the fight. Buckley suffered a hematoma on his forehead during the fight.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari