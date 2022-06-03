UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (June 4, 2022)?

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada to put on UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The action will go down this Saturday, June 4 and fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the card will be a clash of top-10 heavyweights as No.7-ranked Alexander Volkov goes up against No.8-ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Both fighters will battle it out to take another step towards the top five. A strong performance from either man could earn them a high-profile matchup down the line.

Watch Volkov vs. Rozenstruik fight preview below:

In the co-main event, the always entertaining Dan Ige will look to rebound from two straight losses when he faces unbeaten Russian Mosvar Evloev in a featherweight showdown. Expect this matchup to be nothing but non-stop action.

Catch Movsar Evloev's highlights below:

In another thrilling matchup, Askar Mozharov will look to make a splash in his UFC debut when he takes on Alonzo Menifield. The Ukrainian is a truly exciting fighter who has 17 finishes in his 19 wins. However, Mozharov has also been finished in all 12 of his losses.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch the best highlights of some of the fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night event:

