UFC fight schedule for July 2021: All the fights that the promotion is set to put on

The UFC is looking forward to a banger of a month in terms of PPVs and fight nights in July. With fans back in attendance, Dana White and UFC officials cannot wait to give them some of the most exciting matchups of the year.

Here's a list of all the fights to watch in the month of July!

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor

In what will be one of the year's most anticipated events, Conor McGregor will headline the card alongside Dustin Poirier for the third and final time, bringing their trilogy to an end.

Another massive fight that graces this card is Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, in what will be a firecracker of a welterweight bout.

The bantamweight scrap between Sean O'Malley and Louis Smolka is yet another fight to keep your eye on. The fight marks the next step in 'Sugar's' rise to the pinnacle of the bantamweight division.

The card will also witness Tua Tuivasa taking on Greg Hardy, who will look to mount a comeback following his most recent loss at the hands of Marcin Tybura.

Last but not least, Irene Aldana will go toe-to-toe with Yana Kunitskaya in a women's bantamweight scrap.

The fight is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10th at 7pm PDT.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises

The UFC will return to our TV screens with an event headlined by Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises. The lightweight contenders were pushed to replace the original main event, which was supposed to feature Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

Women's MMA stalwart and former UFC champion Miesha Tate will be looking to make her long-overdue return to the octagon against Marion Reneau on this card.

Having hung her gloves up back in 2016, Tate will return to the fold following a long hiatus. She will look to hit the ground running to find her way back to the top of the division.

The main card will also feature the likes of Jeremy Stephens and Daniel Rodriguez taking on Mateusz Gamrot and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, respectively.

The action is set to unfold on Saturday, July 17th at 3pm PDT at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

The world's premier MMA promotion will look to cap things off for July with yet another banging card that will feature Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw in the main event.

The No.2-ranked bantamweight in the promotion will look to consolidate his position at the top of the food chain by noting a win against an unranked TJ Dillashaw.

The fight card will also witness the likes of Punahele Soriano, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Aaron Phillips butting heads with Brendan Allen, Chris Daukas and Cameron Else, respectively.

The festivities will go down at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 24th at 7pm PDT.

