UFC Fight Tonight: February 12, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at UFC 271

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 will be the promotion's second pay-per-view event of the year. The pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The event will be headlined by a monumental middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis will throw down in his home city when he goes up against the streaking Tai Tuivasa.

The UFC 271 main card is set to get underway at 10:00 PM ET.

UFC 271 main card fighters

Here's a look at the UFC 271 main card fights:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker (main-event)

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa (co-main event)

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Israel Adesanya

This event presents another opportunity for Israel Adesanya (21-1) to further cement his status as one of the best middleweights in the sport. Ahead of his highly-anticipated headliner bout against Whittaker, the 32-year-old fighter signed a new multi-fight contract with the UFC.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker (23-5) has his opportunity to reclaim the UFC middleweight title that he lost to Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. 'The Reaper' has won three consecutive bouts in the promotion since suffering the loss. Whittaker has picked up unanimous-decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum.

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis (26-8) suffered a devastating loss to Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title last year. However, he bounced back with an impressive first-round knockout victory over Chris Daukaus in December. 'The Black Beast' will look to redeem himself and climb back towards the top.

Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa (13-3) lost three consecutive bouts in the promotion through 2018-2019, but rebounded in dominant fashion. 'Bam Bam' is currently on a four-fight winning streak, all of which have come by way of finishes.

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier (14-5) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum in August 2021. 'The Killa Gorilla' has dispatched some big names in the promotion. He will look to strike again as he squares off against Derek Brunson at UFC 271. He is also the highest-ranked contender in his division who is yet to duel with Israel Adesanya.

Derek Brunson

Since losing to Israel Adesanya in November 2018, Derek Brunson (23-7) has been on a tear. He is coming off a near flawless performance over Darren Till in September last year, and is on a five-fight winning streak. With a win over Cannonier at UFC 271, Brunson is hoping to earn a rematch against 'The Last Stylebender'.

Kyler Phillips

Kyler Phillips (9-2) will look to get back into the win column following a majority decision loss to Raulian Paiva in July last year. Prior to that defeat, 'Matrix' had only suffered one loss as a pro.

Marcelo Rojo

Just like his opponent, Marcelo Rojo (16-7) will also hope to bounce back from his recent loss in the octagon. Rojo last competed in the cage in March 2021 when he suffered a TKO loss to Charles Jordain.

Bobby Green

Bobby Green (28-12-1) has lost two of his last three fights in the octagon. However, both of those losses were highly competitive affairs against ranked opponents. At UFC 271, Green will look to pick up where he left off after he dispatched Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 via first-round TKO.

Nasrat Haqparast

Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) will enter the bout against Green at UFC 271 looking to bounce back from his fairly one-sided defeat to Dan Hooker via unanimous decision last time out.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim