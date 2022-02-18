UFC Fight Tonight: February 19, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC returns to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19 for its UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill event. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between No.10-ranked Johnny Walker and No.12-ranked Jamahal Hill.

Kyle Daukaus will lock horns against Jamie Pickett in a 195 pound catchweight contest in the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill main card starts at 7 PM ET, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill below.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's event:

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker (18-6), who won his first three bouts in the promotion, is 1-3 in his last four outings. In his main event clash this weekend, Walker will be looking to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos in October 2021.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill (9-1-1) is coming off a 48-second knockout win over Jimmy Crute in December 2021. Before the win, 'Sweet Dreams' fell to Paul Craig in June 2021, suffering his only career loss.

Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus (10-2-1), who made his promotional debut in 2020, is 1-2-1 since. His only no-contest came against Kevin Holland in Daukaus' most recent outing in October 2021.

Jamie Pickett

Jamie Pickett (13-6) has recently picked up two straight wins, rebounding from a difficult start to his UFC career. 'The Nightwolf' is also taking the fight against Daukaus on less than two weeks' notice. Pickett's camp had requested for the bout to take place at catchweight.

Parker Porter

After suffering a TKO loss in his UFC debut, Parker Porter (11-6) managed to secure two unanimous decision wins in the promotion. His most recent victory came over Chase Sherman in August 2021. Portner will look to stretch his winning streak when he takes on Baudot at the upcoming Fight Night event.

Alan Baudot

Alan Baudot (8-2) is yet to find success in his UFC career since making his promotional debut in October 2020. In his debut match, 'The Black Samourai' suffered a first-round TKO defeat against Tom Aspinall. His second bout against Rodrigo Nascimento saw him seemingly suffer another TKO loss. However, the result was later declared a no-contest after his opponent tested positive for ritalinic acid.

Jim Miller

Jim Miller (33-16) is coming off a round two KO win over Erick Gonzalez in October 2021. The 39-year-old will be in a UFC-record 39th bout when he goes up against Nikolas Motta. With a total of 38 fights in the UFC, 'A-10' finds himself as a gatekeeper for rising prospects in the promotion.

Nikolas Motta

Nikolas Motta (12-3) finds himself making his much-awaited promotional debut against Miller, who is one of the most experienced fighters on the roster. 'Iron Motta' earned his UFC contract after winning a unanimous decision against Joseph Lowry at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series in November 2020.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley (13-4) achieved his biggest highlight-reel knockout when he stunned Impa Kasanganay with an incredible spinning back kick in October 2020. 'New Mansa' has gone 2-1 since that bout. Buckley will look for another highlight finish when he takes on Alhassan in his upcoming fight.

However, a fight against Alhassan will be a tough challenge for Buckley, considering his opponent's impressive record as a KO artist.

Abdul Razak Alhassan

After securing seven consecutive first-round finishes at the start of his pro MMA career, Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) has been on a roller coaster of results. He is 1-3 in his last four bouts. However, Alhassan did win his last outing against Alessio Di Chirico.

