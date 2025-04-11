UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 12, 2025?

The UFC started the month of April 2025 with a Fight Night card in Vegas. Continuing that momentum, the world's premier MMA organization is primed to put forth multiple other exciting cards this month.

The UFC's most recent main roster card was UFC Vegas 105, which transpired on April 5, 2025. It was headlined by a featherweight showdown between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy. The undefeated Englishman Murphy continued his winning ways by outpointing his American rival and earning considerable momentum in his quest to capture UFC gold.

The UFC's next stop, its next main roster event, would be UFC 314, an event that'll see the octagon head to Miami.

Is there a UFC fight tonight (April 12, 2025)?

The UFC 314 event will go down at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, U.S.A. The event will start with its early prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The prelims start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The event's headlining match pits former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against rising star Diego Lopes. Australia's Volkanovski is hailed by many as an MMA great. Nevertheless, his recent stoppage losses inside the octagon have sparked significant speculation about 'The Great's' durability heading into his upcoming title clash.

Back in October 2023, Volkanovski was knocked out by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in their rematch. In his next fight, which also happens to be his most recent one, Volkanovski was knocked out by Ilia Topuria and thereby lost the featherweight title in February 2024.

Meanwhile, the Brazil-born Diego Lopes is on a five-fight win streak. He's fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Brian Ortega in September 2024. With Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight belt, both fighters will look to become the new featherweight champion at UFC 314.

Furthermore, the UFC 314 co-headliner has Michael Chandler taking on Paddy Pimblett in a much-awaited lightweight matchup. The card also features several other exciting fights -- including MMA legend Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire's UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez, the Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva grudge match, and more.

Also, after Nora Cornolle missed weight for her bantamweight bout against Hailey Cowan -- weighing in at 137.5 pounds -- both combatants agreed to clash in a catchweight contest.

Per the UFC's latest updates, the UFC 314 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes (UFC featherweight title)

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire (featherweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight)

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba (women's strawweight)

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Early preliminary card

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo (flyweight)

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio (middleweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan (catchweight)

