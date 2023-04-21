UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 22, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is heading back to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes (also known as UFC Vegas 71). The action will go down this Saturday, April 22, with a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to.
The main event will feature a battle of top heavyweight contenders as No.3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich locks horns with No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.
Pavlovich will enter the fight on the strength of a five-fight win streak, having won all of those bouts via first-round KO/TKO. The Russian most recently dispatched Tai Tuivasa in December, knocking out the Aussie in just 54 seconds.
Blaydes, on the other hand, is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout. 'Razor' was most recently awarded a TKO win over Tom Aspinall after the Brit suffered a knee injury just seconds into their match last July.
This is a pivotal matchup in the division where both men will aim for a statement performance for a potential crack at the title in the future.
Watch UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes fight promo below:
Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes card?
Top-10-ranked bantamweights Yadong Song and Ricky Simon were originally slated to co-headline this Saturday's card. However, the pair will now battle at next week's Fight Night card on April 29.
As a result, a middleweight clash pitting Bruno Silva against Brad Tavares has been elevated to co-main event status.
Ranked No.15 in the division, Silva will head into this bout on the heels of back-to-back losses. The Brazilian was submitted by Gerald Meerschaert last time out in August and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.
His opponent, Brad Traves, is also coming off a loss to Dricus Du Plessis last July. However, the Hawaiian will have the opportunity to break into the middleweight top 15 with a statement performance.
In another exciting matchup, Bobby Green will meet Jared Gordon in a clash of lightweights. Also, Iasmin Lucindo faces Brogan Walker in a women's strawweight contest.
The potential main card opener of the night will pit Jeremiah Wells against Matthew Semelsberger in a battle of welterweights.