UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 22, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is heading back to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes (also known as UFC Vegas 71). The action will go down this Saturday, April 22, with a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to.

The main event will feature a battle of top heavyweight contenders as No.3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich locks horns with No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Pavlovich will enter the fight on the strength of a five-fight win streak, having won all of those bouts via first-round KO/TKO. The Russian most recently dispatched Tai Tuivasa in December, knocking out the Aussie in just 54 seconds.

Blaydes, on the other hand, is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout. 'Razor' was most recently awarded a TKO win over Tom Aspinall after the Brit suffered a knee injury just seconds into their match last July.

This is a pivotal matchup in the division where both men will aim for a statement performance for a potential crack at the title in the future.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes fight promo below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes card?

Top-10-ranked bantamweights Yadong Song and Ricky Simon were originally slated to co-headline this Saturday's card. However, the pair will now battle at next week's Fight Night card on April 29.

UFC @ufc



and BREAKING: We have a bantamweight barn burner stepping into the main event spotlight next Saturday, April 29th! @SongYadongLFG and @RickySimonUFC go head-to-head for #UFCVegas72 BREAKING: We have a bantamweight barn burner stepping into the main event spotlight next Saturday, April 29th! 🔥@SongYadongLFG and @RickySimonUFC go head-to-head for #UFCVegas72! https://t.co/yY2VW4DMxP

As a result, a middleweight clash pitting Bruno Silva against Brad Tavares has been elevated to co-main event status.

Ranked No.15 in the division, Silva will head into this bout on the heels of back-to-back losses. The Brazilian was submitted by Gerald Meerschaert last time out in August and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

His opponent, Brad Traves, is also coming off a loss to Dricus Du Plessis last July. However, the Hawaiian will have the opportunity to break into the middleweight top 15 with a statement performance.

In another exciting matchup, Bobby Green will meet Jared Gordon in a clash of lightweights. Also, Iasmin Lucindo faces Brogan Walker in a women's strawweight contest.

The potential main card opener of the night will pit Jeremiah Wells against Matthew Semelsberger in a battle of welterweights.

Poll : 0 votes