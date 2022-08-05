UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 6, 2022?

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada for UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill. The action is set to go down this Saturday, August 6, and fight fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the UFC Vegas 59 card will be a light heavyweight clash between No.6-ranked struggling veteran Thiago Santos and No.10-ranked rising prospect Jamahal Hill.

In the co-headliner of UFC Vegas 59, No.6-ranked Vicente Luque will take on No.13-ranked Geoff Neal in a welterweight contest that promises to be an all-action affair.

'The Silent Assassin' will look to rebound from his loss to Belal Muhammad last time out in April. Luque had four stoppage wins prior to his latest defeat. This will also be a critical matchup for Neal, who will potentially burst into the divisional top 10 if he picks up a victory.

In another exciting bout, TUF 30 finalists Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga will go head-to-head for The Ultimate Fighter heavyweight crown.

UFC Fight Tonight: Thiago Santos in desperate need of a win against Jamahal Hill

The UFC Fight Night card this Saturday will be headlined by two fighters who are on different trajectories. Thiago Santos will hope to regain some of his lost momentum after dropping four of his last five fights. The Brazilian most recently lost to rising contender Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision in their main event clash in March.

Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, will try to take another major step forward in the 205-pound division. The 31-year-old has lost just one fight in his pro-MMA career, apart from a no-contest. 'Sweet Dreams' most recently scored a stunning first-round knockout of Johnny Walker in their headliner bout in February.

'Marreta' will be in dire need of a win to stay relevant as one of the top contenders in the division. However, it will be a tough challenge for the the Brazilian. Ranked No.10 in the division, Hill will be determined to boost his stock and catapult into the elite pack with a strong performance on Saturday.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: Santos vs. Hill bout promo below:

