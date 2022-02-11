UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 12, 2022?

The UFC returns to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for the UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 pay-per-view event. It will deliver a stellar fight card and take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line in a rematch with former champion Robert Whittaker.

The co-headliner will see No.3-ranked Derrick Lewis take on No.11-ranked Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight showdown. 'The Black Beast' is coming off an impressive win over Chris Daukaus and will hope to deliver another thrilling performance. Tuivasa is on a four-fight win streak and will also look to make a statement as he takes on a top-five opponent.

Further down the main card, Jared Cannonier will go head-to-head against Derek Brunson in another middleweight bout.

In the main-card opener, Bobby Green will take on Nasrat Haqparast in an exciting lightweight matchup.

Robert Whittaker will look for redemption against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271

UFC 271 will be a big night for both Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. 'The Reaper' will hope to reclaim the middleweight crown he lost to 'The Last Stylebender'. Meanwhile, the champion will look to further cement his status as one of the greatest middleweights in the history of MMA.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker first met back in October 2019. The then interim titleholder knocked out Whittaker in the second round of the bout to become the undisputed middleweight champ.

Since winning the title, Israel Adesanya has been dominating his weight class and holds three successful title defenses. He has looked nearly flawless in his performances in the division.

His opponent Robert Whittaker has defended his position as the next best middleweight. He has three straight wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Jared Cannonier and Darren Till since his loss to 'The Last Stylebender'.

Before Whittaker and Adesanya throw down in the main event, Jared Cannonier will go up against Derek Brunson in a bout that could determine the next No.1 contender for the middleweight title.

