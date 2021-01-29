UFC fight tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 30, 2021?

No, UFC is not hosting any fight card on January 30, 2021. The promotion is taking a break this weekend after putting up three power-packed cards over the last two weeks at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, which culminated in the mega rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last weekend.

Dustin Poirier did what no one could do till January 23 - knock Conor McGregor off his feet inside the octagon and secure a KO win over him. The co-main event of the card saw an explosive debut by Michael Chandler, who announced himself as the "new king of the lightweight division" by knocking out Dan Hooker.

Before that, UFC Fight Island 7 and 8 also witnessed great performances, especially in the headliners. Max Holloway defeated Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7, and in a never-seen-before antic, addressed the commentators in the middle of the bout to announce himself as the "best boxer in UFC".

"I'm the best boxer in the UFC!"



🎤 @BlessedMMA with the in-fight commentary! Have you ever?! #UFCFightIsland7

At UFC Fight Island 8, Michael Chiesa fought and defeated Neal Magny in the headliner via unanimous decision with a 49-46 score across the board.

When is the next UFC fight card?

The next event of UFC will take place on February 6 at the promotion's home arena, UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, dubbed as UFC Vegas 18, will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

Alistair Overeem's (@Alistairovereem) "one final run" at a UFC belt will meet Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) next. Overeem vs. Volkov to headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 6, per Dana White (@danawhite). https://t.co/bKSRQCAGOn — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 12, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

Alistair Overeem has already tweeted that this would perhaps be his "one last run" for the UFC heavyweight title. He is coming off two back-to-back wins over Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai, bouncing back from his 2019 loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Alexander Volkov also has a win over Walt Harris in his last outing, recovering from the decision defeat to Curtis Blaydes in June, 2020.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov will feature Cory Sandhagen against Frankie Edgar in a bantamweight clash. Other mention-worthy fights on the UFC Vegas 18 card are Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush, Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida, Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio, and many more.

UFC has multiple title fights planned for the first quarter following UFC Vegas 18. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Gilbert Burns on February 13 at UFC 258, followed by five more championship bouts till the beginning of April.